Union Minister Shekhawat Urges People To Celebrate GST Savings As A Festival, Promote 'Make In India'
Speaking to the media in Jodhpur, Shekhawat said that the Prime Minister's announcement of reduced tax slabs on essential items will bring relief to every household and benefit both consumers and traders.
“From this Navratri's first day to the next nine days, the savings that every family enjoys due to reduced GST on daily-use items should be celebrated like a festival. Traders should pass on this benefit to consumers, and BJP workers will visit shops to thank them for doing so,” he said.
The Union Minister also stressed that people should prioritise purchasing 'Made in India' goods.
“Whenever we go to the market, we must proudly buy goods manufactured in India. We should make 'Make in India' a part of our daily lives and give preference to indigenous products,” Shekhawat said.
Drawing parallels with past national appeals by the Prime Minister, he recalled how citizens had responded with unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When PM Modi urged the people to observe the 'Janata Curfew', the entire nation stayed indoors. When he called upon us to light lamps in honour of frontline warriors, the country lit up like Diwali. Today, his call to adopt swadeshi and promote self-reliance will also be embraced with the same spirit,” he remarked.
Shekhawat underlined that the Prime Minister's guidance was not just about economic reforms but about creating a new national atmosphere.
“This initiative will take India towards self-reliance through the path of swadeshi. It will inspire every citizen to contribute to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
He also said that the festival season would now carry a dual significance-spiritual devotion through Navratri and economic empowerment through the GST savings celebration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment