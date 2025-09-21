Palestine Welcomes Canada, Australia And UK's Recognition Of Its Statehood

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 21 (IANS) Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed Canada, Australia, and the UK's recognition of the State of Palestine and said that the decision is in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

In a statement shared on X, Palestine's Mission to the United Nations stated: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes and expresses gratitude to the countries that have recognized the State of Palestine, namely the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and considers these courageous decisions to be in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions."

The statement came after Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom on Sunday recognised Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.

In a joint statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said: "Effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own. Australia's recognition of Palestine today, alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of a co-ordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities of October 7, 2023."

Albanese and Wong stated that today's act of recognition showcases Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine.

In the statement, they said: "The international community has set out clear requirements for the Palestinian Authority. The President of the Palestinian Authority has restated its recognition of Israel's right to exist, and given direct undertakings to Australia, including commitments to hold democratic elections and enact significant reform to finance, governance and education. The terrorist organisation Hamas must have no role in Palestine."

In a video posted on X, UK PM Keir Starmer stated: "Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also announced Canada's recognition of the State of Palestine and offered a partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both Israel and Palestine.

In a statement, Carney said, "The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established. It has pursued an unrelenting policy of settlement expansion in the West Bank, which is illegal under international law. Its sustained assault in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of civilians, displaced well over one million people, and caused a devastating and preventable famine in violation of international law. It is now the avowed policy of the current Israeli government that 'there will be no Palestinian state'."

"It is in this context that Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel. Canada does so as part of a co-ordinated international effort to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution. While Canada is under no illusions that this recognition is a panacea, this recognition is firmly aligned with the principles of self-determination and fundamental human rights reflected in the United Nations Charter, and the consistent policy of Canada for generations," he added.