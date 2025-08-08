Investornewsbreaks Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LAWR) Closes $15 Million Initial Public Offering
About Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.
Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product,“Labor Robot,” is a cloud-based human resource management system that helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders, and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting also assists users with grant and subsidy applications and provides consulting and support services for digital transformation to small and medium-sized businesses. Robot Consulting also aims to create more software and services related to digital transformation, legal technology, and the metaverse. The Company is currently developing“Robot Lawyer,” which will enable users to pose metaverse-related legal questions on certain metaverse platforms through Robot Lawyer's AI-powered chat interface, search legal precedents through an AI-driven search engine, and access lawyer matching services for further legal consultation.
