Investornewsbreaks Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LAWR) Closes $15 Million Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Robot Consulting (NASDAQ: LAWR)a Japanese platform service provider specializing in human resource solutions with planned expansion into legal technology and the metaverse, has closed its initial public offering of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $4 per ADS, raising $15 million in gross proceeds before underwriting discounts and expenses. Each ADS represents one ordinary share. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 17, 2025. The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 ADSs. Net proceeds will fund talent recruitment, product research and development, office and equipment expansion, and general corporate purposes. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as representative of the underwriters with Craft Capital Management LLC as co-underwriter.

About Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product,“Labor Robot,” is a cloud-based human resource management system that helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders, and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting also assists users with grant and subsidy applications and provides consulting and support services for digital transformation to small and medium-sized businesses. Robot Consulting also aims to create more software and services related to digital transformation, legal technology, and the metaverse. The Company is currently developing“Robot Lawyer,” which will enable users to pose metaverse-related legal questions on certain metaverse platforms through Robot Lawyer's AI-powered chat interface, search legal precedents through an AI-driven search engine, and access lawyer matching services for further legal consultation.

