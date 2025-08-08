AMIGO LNG Awards Marine Facilities EPC Contract To COMSA Marine

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the EPC contract, COMSA Marine will be responsible for the detailed engineering, construction, and commissioning of the AMIGO LNG terminal's marine infrastructure, including the LNG jetty, berthing and mooring facilities, and associated utilities to support LNG loading operations. The state-of-the-art quad-berth marine facilities, equipped with high-capacity LNG loading arms exceeding 15,000 m3/hr, ensure rapid vessel turnaround and efficient LNG loading operations. These facilities enable the safe and seamless export of LNG to global markets, reaffirming AMIGO LNG's commitment to delivering reliable and competitive energy solutions.

"Awarding the EPC contract for our marine facilities represents a key achievement in our project schedule," said Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. "COMSA Marine brings extensive experience in LNG terminal construction and marine engineering, which ensures we will meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental stewardship."

Mr. Ruben Alamo, President of COMSA Marine stated, "We are honoured to be entrusted with this challenging project. Its success will be driven by our unique combination of local expertise and an unwavering commitment to the highest international standards in environment, safety and quality. We look forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders to deliver this landmark project in Mexico that will create lasting value for the entire region."

Strategically located to leverage Guaymas' deepwater port and proximity to major gas supplies, AMIGO LNG aims to begin LNG exports by Q3 2028, offering economic development, local supply chain engagement and job creation within Sonora. Moreover, AMIGO LNG's competitive pricing and reduced shipping distances could equate to 35% shorter voyage time.

About LNG Alliance

LNG Alliance (est. 2013), an affiliate of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC, is powering the future with cutting-edge gas and LNG terminal infrastructure across the USA, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Backed by strategic partnerships with top-tier energy and technology leaders from the USA, Middle East, and Europe; LNG Alliance delivers reliable, transition and sustainable energy with global reach and local impact.

About COMSA Marine

COMSA Marine is a global engineering and construction firm specializing in marine and port infrastructure. With a strong presence across the Americas, COMSA brings deep expertise in LNG terminal projects and complex offshore environments.

SOURCE LNG Alliance Pte Ltd