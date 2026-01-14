DKK Digital Achieves VARA Advisory VASP License, Strengthening Its Role In Dubai's Digital Asset Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 13January 2026 – DKK Digital is proud to announce that it has been officially awarded a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) License for Virtual Asset Advisory Services by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

This license authorizes DKK Digital to provide regulated Virtual Asset Advisory Services in and from Dubai, further expanding its capabilities within one of the world's most progressive digital asset regulatory frameworks.

This approval adds to DKK Digital's accelerating regulatory track record. In 2025, the firm obtained a VARA VASP Broker-Dealer License and secured approval from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to offer regulated stablecoin solutions nationwide. Together, these milestones cement DKK Digital's status as a fully licensed, institution-grade digital asset service provider operating at the intersection of innovation and compliance.

“This is a major step in our growth journey,” said Khalid Talukder, Co-Founder and CEO of DKK Digital.“The advisory license enables us to deepen our support for institutional and corporate clients while reaffirming our commitment to the highest regulatory standards in the UAE and globally.”

As Dubai continues to establish itself as a global hub for digital assets, this license allows DKK Digital to broaden its service offering, deepen client relationships, and actively contribute to the future of compliant virtual asset adoption in the region.

With regulatory momentum firmly behind it, DKK Digital continues to build secure, compliant digital asset solutions for the next generation of financial infrastructure.

DKK Digital, a VARA and SCA regulated subsidiary of DKK Partners, bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy. While DKK Partners provides secure, rapid access to major fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP), DKK Digital delivers innovative stablecoin solutions that streamline transactions, enhance liquidity, and enable seamless value transfer.

Leveraging DKK Partners' global footprint, DKK Digital empowers Corporate SMEs, NBFIs, PSPs, FinTechs, and Digital Exchanges to trade and move digital assets with speed and confidence. Its solutions combine deep local expertise with global reach, helping businesses operate more efficiently and securely across key markets.

As a trusted, regulated leader in the stablecoin space, DKK Digital provides secure, scalable, and future-ready digital asset solutions, enabling businesses and individuals to thrive in a decentralized economy.

Direct Stablecoin Access: USDC (Circle), USDT (Tether), and hundreds of other digital assets with low fees and smooth fiat on/off ramps.

Wallet Solutions*: Secure multi-currency wallets for storing, sending, and receiving digital assets.

DeFi Solutions: Fast, seamless value transfer and efficient fiat on/off ramps within decentralized finance.

*via VARA regulated custodians

For more information, visit: