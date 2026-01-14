Amidst T20 WC Impasse, Bangladesh Players Threaten Boycott After Board Director's Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Amidst the impasse around the venues of their T20 World Cup games, Bangladesh's cricketers have threatened to boycott Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches in protest against comments made by a senior board official.

The Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) said the remarks by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Finance Committee chairman M. Nazmul Islam were unacceptable and undermined players' dignity.

Islam had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an“Indian agent” after the former Bangladesh skipper suggested dialogue with the ICC and BCCI over the T20 World Cup venue row.

On Wednesday, Islam told reporters the board would not lose much if Bangladesh did not feature in the T20 World Cup, for which they are unwilling to travel to India.

“The board has no profit or loss here. Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, there is no profit or loss for the board – at least for this World Cup,” he said.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released a statement on Wednesday evening, saying that Islam's comments do not align with their values.“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to address recent comments made by a member of the Board that have generated concern.

“The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket.

“The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board's designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board,” it said.

The BCB also warned that it would take 'appropriate disciplinary action'.“The Bangladesh Cricket Board also makes it clear that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket.

“The Board unequivocally reaffirms its full support for and respect towards all cricketers, past and present, who have represented the country with dedication and pride. Players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their contributions and welfare continue to be a top priority.

“The BCB remains committed to protecting the interests, dignity, and well-being of its players and to upholding professionalism, accountability, and mutual respect across all levels of the game,” it said.