All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market To Grow At 5.2% CAGR From 2025-2029

The Business Research Company's All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Size And Growth?

The market size for all-terrain vehicles (atv) has seen consistent growth in recent times. The projected growth is from $3.71 billion in 2024 to $3.85 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The historical growth has been driven by factors such as the rising popularity of recreational off-roading, application in agriculture and farming, use in military and defense, and the across-the-board expansion in outdoor activities.

The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market is set for strong growth, projected to reach $4.72 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Key drivers include increased recreational use in urban and suburban areas, strict emission standards, advanced safety features, and growing demand from emerging economies. Major trends include the introduction of electric ATVs, autonomous driving capabilities, use of lightweight performance materials, IoT and connectivity integration, and options for vehicle customization.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market?

The future expansion of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market is anticipated to be facilitated by government backing. The auto industry is receiving assistance from various nations' governments to develop innovative solutions for better industry service. Thus, the support from the government will enhance the tourism industry's demand, fueling the ATV market. In July 2022, for instance, the U.S Department of Energy declared a $96 million funding opportunity to aid in the decarbonization of the domestic transport sector. The funds will be directed towards improving the accessibility of electric vehicle (EV) charging points, designing cleaner off-road vehicles through electrification and using alternative fuels, and innovating electric drive components and materials to enhance EV effectiveness and affordability. Therefore, the ATV market's growth will be stimulated by this governmental assistance.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market?

Major players in the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) include:

. Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

. Suzuki Motors Corporation

. Kawasaki Motors Corporation

. HiSun Motors Corp.

. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

. AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

. Polaris Industries Inc.

. TEAM Industries Inc.

. Arctic Cat Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market?

The rise in product innovation is a notable trend currently being observed in the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market. To cater to the rapidly expanding demand and augment their market share and worldwide presence, companies are putting a strong focus on advancing new products. For example, in September 2023, BAE Systems, a leading UK-based defense, security, and aerospace firm, unveiled a partnership with India's Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), a company known for EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Service. The partnership aims to release the BvS10 Articulated All-Terrain Vehicle (AATV) within the Indian defense market, indicating a broader trend towards regional collaboration. This machine provides exceptional mobility over diverse terrains such as snow, mud, sand, and water, and features modular capabilities for adaptation to a variety of missions, including personnel transport, command and control, and logistical support. The BvS10-Sindhu variant, designed for severe conditions and bespoke to the Indian Armed Forces under the 'Make in India' scheme, shows off its adaptability with attributes such as amphibious functionality and the capacity for supporting mounted lethality systems.

How Is The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Segmented?

The all-terrain vehicle (atv)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Utility ATV, Sports ATV, Recreational, Other Vehicles

2) By Displacement: Low, Mid, High

3) By Application: Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting

Subsegments:

1) By Utility ATV: Farm And Agricultural ATVs, Industrial ATVs, Off-Road Utility Vehicles

2) By Sports ATV: Performance ATVs, Racing ATVs, Trail ATVs

3) By Recreational ATV: Family ATVs, Adventure ATVs, Touring ATVs

4) By Other Vehicles: Side-By-Side (SxS) Vehicles, Electric ATVs, Custom-Built ATVs

Which Is The Dominating Region For The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) , with Asia-Pacific predicted to witness the most rapid growth in the anticipated period. The report on the ATV market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

