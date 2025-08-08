E& Deploys GCC's First Dual-Band 64T64R Metaaau, Advancing 5G Network Sustainably

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, August 2025 – e& UAE has deployed the GCC's first Dual-Band 64T64R MetaAAU, an advanced radio unit from Huawei, on its live 5G network. This new technology not only improves how 5G networks perform but also uses less energy and reduces the amount of equipment needed, delivering a better, more sustainable experience for customers across the UAE.

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President/Access Network Development, e& UAE, said:“This deployment is a breakthrough in compact, high-performance network technology and an important marker on our road to net zero by 2030 and 5G-Advanced. By merging two key 5G frequency bands into a single, intelligent unit, we've halved the amount of equipment needed at our mobile sites while significantly improving coverage, speed, and energy efficiency. It's a smarter, greener way to deliver better connectivity to our customers.”

The Dual-Band 64T64R MetaAAU combines multiple frequencies (2.6 + 3.5GHz) in a single unit, cutting hardware needs and lowering power consumption by 35 per cent. Smart energy saving features, like symbol-level sleep, further lower energy consumption by an additional 15 per cent during low traffic periods.

Using advanced antenna technology with double the capacity of traditional units, 384 antenna units compared to 192 units, the coverage capability is improved significantly, strengthening indoor signals, and enhancing connectivity in busy areas by 30 to 60 per cent.

Unlike traditional setups that require separate installations for each band, this integrated solution reduces equipment footprint by 60 per cent and halves the deployment time, making network rollouts quicker and more efficient.

As 5G progresses, technologies like Dual-Band 64T64R MetaAAU are instrumental in creating a more connected and energy-efficient future for the UAE and pave the way for 5G-Advanced connectivity.

This deployment reinforces e& UAE's commitment to building smarter, more sustainable 5G networks that cater to both customer needs and the nation's digital future.