Registration Opens for 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed Charity Run
Abu Dhabi/Beijing– The Zayed Charity Run is proud to announce the official opening of registration for the 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed Charity Run, a landmark cultural and sporting initiative between the UAE and China, set to take place on 21 September 2025 in Jinyu Xinfa Science Park.
As Beijing’s only marathon named after the iconic Great Wall, the event will see over 15,000 runners from around the world participate in a certified Class A1 race by the China Athletics Association. The marathon route showcases China’s breathtaking landscapes, starting from Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center and finishing at the Mutianyu Great Wall, weaving through key cultural landmarks.
The Zayed Charity Run, launched in 2001 in Abu Dhabi, stands as a global symbol of humanitarian effort and wellness, established in honor of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Since then, the run has raised over $173 million in support of medical treatments and charitable causes worldwide, with more than 613,000 runners having participated across international editions in New York, Cairo, and now Beijing.
“Bringing the Zayed Charity Run to the Great Wall is more than a partnership; it’s a powerful union of heritage, values, and purpose,” said His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Zayed Charity Run.
“It reflects the vision of our leadership and our commitment to spreading hope, health, and humanity across borders. We are proud to see the spirit of Sheikh Zayed continuing to inspire generations,” he added.
Beyond the main race, the program will also feature a lineup of cultural and community events, including the Robot, Family & People of Determination Run on 20th of September, the Emirati House cultural activation from 19th until 21st of September at Mutianyu Great Wall, and a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony on 21st of September at the Great Wall platform.
Registration for Chinese athletes officially opens on 8th of August via local marathon platforms and WeChat. As part of the partnership, special access has been extended to participants from the UAE, including athletes, local communities, embassy representatives, and more. More details will be announced during the Press Conference on 18th of August at Huairou Science City.
Continuing to connect the UAE with global communities through the universal language of sports and humanitarian values, the Zayed Charity Run’s Abu Dhabi legacy lives on through its Abu Dhabi Edition at Erth Abu Dhabi—bridging the spirit of the nation with international communities through purpose-driven sport.
