Downtown Fort Lauderdale Is Taking Off With Spectacular & Affordable Pre-Construction Condos

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With its tapered sculptured design, Ombelle is set to dramatically reshape Fort Lauderdale's skyline, making it look like something out of an elegant futuristic movie. A visionary pre-construction project of two striking 43-story towers at the top of the city, which will dramatically change both the city's skyline and its vibe. The finished product is estimated for 2028 and will include 775 fully finished and furnished residences with about 100,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor amenity spaces.

Ombelle residences will range from studios to spacious four-bedroom penthouses, with pricing starting in the $500s for a one-bedroom. Each unit is designed move-in-ready, featuring:



Fully finished and furnished designer interiors.

Private terraces offering postcard views of downtown Fort Lauderdale and the Atlantic Ocean.

Soaring 10-foot ceilings in main living areas.

Residents can choose between European oak wood or porcelain flooring options.

Smart home technology and integrated state-of-the-art speaker systems.

ODA custom-designed gourmet kitchens with timeless European oak cabinetry, Calacatta porcelain slab countertops, and a top-of-the-line Smeg appliance package. Luxurious bathrooms with custom-designed Italian porcelain tile, natural stone-top vanities, walk-in showers, and oversized soaking tubs in select residences.

Ombelle amenities include an onsite upscale restaurant, a private dining room with a chef's kitchen, a bistro-style coffee lounge, sunrise and sunset pools, a poolside bar, a mini-golf course and a professional golf simulator, an outdoor sunset lounge with a summer kitchen, two indoor pickleball courts, a multi-faceted gaming lounge, and a screening room. Also a children's indoor and outdoor playroom, a dog run, and a pet spa.

Work-from-home owners will have 24/7 access to a co-working suite with private lounges, workstations, conference rooms, a music room, a library, a recording studio, and a creative arts studio. On the ground level will be retail and dining spaces, a convenience store, a beauty salon, and laundry and valet services.

There will also be a wellness center, including a steam room, sauna, and treatment rooms. The state-of-the-art fitness center will measure over 5,700 square feet with a dedicated yoga studio, Pilates studio, private training rooms, and an elite boxing area. And Ombelle will be home to the area's first Equinox, a 35,000-square-foot facility offering fitness classes, personal training, and a full-service spa. Ombelle residents will receive a free one-year Equinox membership.

Ombelle's location in the heart of Fort Lauderdale is perfect. Just two miles to the famous Fort Lauderdale beaches and a few blocks to the fabulous Las Olas neighborhood of upscale restaurants, shopping, and art galleries. Explore the New River on the yellow water taxis to see why Fort Lauderdale is called the Venice of America. Or stroll just a few blocks to catch the state-of-the-art Brightline train to Miami, Palm Beach, and Orlando.

Best of all is the reasonable pricing! Fully finished and furnished designer interiors from the $500s for one-bedroom residences, one bedroom plus den from the $600s, two bedrooms from the $900s, two bedrooms plus den from the high $900s, and three bedrooms from $1.3 million.

For more Florida condo construction news , visit TopTenRealEstateDeals .

Media Contact:

Bob Walsh

[email protected]

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals