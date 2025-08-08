Allscale Partners With Fintax To Deliver Global Crypto Tax And Accounting Solutions For Global Micro Businesses

AllScale partners with FinTax to offer integrated crypto tax, accounting, and compliance tools for global freelancers and small businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AllScale has announced a strategic partnership with FinTax , a leading provider of crypto-native accounting software and cross-border tax advisory services.AllScale is a stablecoin operating system built for freelancers, creators, and small businesses. AllScale aims to deliver end-to-end tools for invoicing, social commerce, and payroll.Through this partnership, AllScale users will gain access to a fully integrated suite of tax and compliance tools tailored for stablecoin payments, enabling them to operate globally while staying fully compliant. This means users can now benefit from:✅ Real-time crypto accounting that integrates with exchanges and wallets✅ Automated tax filing for 8+ countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Australia✅ Audit-ready reports compliant with IFRS and GAAP standards✅ Expert financial advisory for cross-border Web3 businesses“By working with FinTax, we're helping small businesses go global while staying compliant,” said the AllScale team.“It's a big leap forward in building a fully functional, intuitive, and legally sound stablecoin ecosystem.”AllScale continues to roll out tools like invoicing, payroll, and social commerce, now enhanced by FinTax's deep compliance and accounting infrastructure. Together, the two companies are bridging the gap between crypto usability and financial accountability.

Shunxin Pang

HashMatrix

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.