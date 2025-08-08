DXC Opens New Office In Buenos Aires, Reinforces Commitment To Growth In Latin America
"Argentina is home to an exceptionally talented team whose expertise continues to drive innovation and deliver outstanding results. Positioned as a key regional and global hub, Buenos Aires enhances our ability to serve customers across markets with precision, agility and cutting-edge technologies. It stands as a clear reflection of our long-term commitment to excellence." said Ricardo Ferreira, General Manager, DXC Latin America.
According to IDC, Argentina's IT services market is poised for renewed momentum, signaling a broader wave of digital transformation and reinforcing the country's role as an innovation hub in Latin America. DXC's investment in the region, including the opening of a new and expanded presence in Buenos Aires, reflects a long-term commitment to supporting customers and talent in Argentina.
"Our new office in Buenos Aires is more than just a physical space; it is a strategic investment in our people, our clients and our future," said Vanina Zanaboni, DXC Argentina Country Leader. "This expansion reflects one of our core beliefs: delivering excellence in everything we do."
The Buenos Aires opening follows a recent office opening in Farnborough, home to DXC's Aerospace and Defense Hub in the UK, and a new office in Toronto. Together, these investments reflect DXC's commitment to talent, innovation, and customer success.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC ) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.
