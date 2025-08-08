5 Bold Predictions That Could Define WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Match Card And Storylines

Clash in Paris 2025 could deliver major twists, with title matches, heel turns, and surprise debuts.

With John Cena focusing on Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes may need a fresh challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre, fresh from SummerSlam success, could be next in line. Given his history at past European PLEs, this might be his chance to finally win big on the continent.

After cleanly beating Jade Cargill at SummerSlam, Tiffany Stratton could defend her title before Clash in Paris. Cargill might still push for a rematch, but the challenger could also be someone like Chelsea Green. Smaller PLEs often have fewer matches, making pre-PPV defenses a likely move.

Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella seem headed for a title clash at the event. This feud may give Bayley the perfect moment to finally embrace a darker role after months of teasing. A well-timed betrayal in Paris could change the SmackDown women's division landscape.

After winning the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Seth Rollins might defend against both LA Knight and CM Punk in a Triple Threat. This setup could allow his faction to bring in a new member during the match, stacking the odds even further in Rollins' favor.

With limited space on the Clash in Paris card, WWE could use the event to feature stars not seen at SummerSlam. Names like Aleister Black, Sheamus, Rusev, or Penta could be slotted into special stipulation bouts, giving fans a varied and action-packed night.