PSD Calls For Following Precautionary Measures During High Temperatures
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 8 (Petra)-- In order to safeguard their safety and prevent the dangers of heat exhaustion and sunstroke, the Public Security Directorate urged citizens and residents to follow public safety protocols amid the heat wave that is affecting the Kingdom.
The Directorate stressed the significance of avoiding direct sunlight, especially in the afternoon, especially in the Jordan Valley, Aqaba, and desert regions. It also stressed how important it is for people working in open spaces to get enough sleep, wear loose, light clothing and protective equipment, and drink lots of fluids, especially water.
The Directorate issued a warning against letting kids play in the sun for long stretches of time or leaving them in cars. Additionally, it cautioned against overloading electrical outlets by using a single power source to run fans and air conditioners, as well as against putting flammable chemicals, sanitizers, and fragrances inside cars.
The Directorate also reminded people to avoid dense vegetation, which can serve as a breeding ground for reptiles like snakes and scorpions, and to call the unified emergency number (911) right away if they need to.
