Numerology Secrets: Can Your Birth Date Predict Sports Success?

Numerology can reveal many things about a person. How a person behaves, what the situation will be like in which area of their life in the future, all these can be easily found out through numbers.

Some radix numbers are mentioned in numerology. These numbers are influenced by the influence of some specific planet. Due to the influence of these planets, their nature is determined. See about people who are very advanced in the field of sports.

Radix Number 1

People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month are said to have a radix number of one. The ruling planet of this number is Sun, which makes them energetic and strong. These people have amazing leadership skills and they easily impress people.

Radix Number 3

People born on 3, 12, 21 and 30 have a radix number of 3. Jupiter is the ruling planet of this number. They are optimistic and creative. If they go into the sports field, they will earn a lot of name. Luck will be favorable to them in every field of life.

Radix Number 5

People born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd of any month are said to have a radix number of five. This is the number associated with Mercury, which makes these people intelligent and agile. Both of these things are rarely seen in sports. These people believe more in taking immediate action on any matter.

Radix Number 9

People born on the 9th, 18th or 27th of any month will have a radix number of 9. The ruling planet of this number is Mars. It is known for being courageous, enthusiastic and determined. They will progress by paying full attention in sports. They are very brave. They get a lot of progress in their life.

Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.