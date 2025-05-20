403
Accor And Interglobe To Appoint Gaurav Bhushan As Chairman Of Their Joint Hospitality Business In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20th May 2025 – Accor, a global hospitality group, and InterGlobe, India's foremost travel conglomerate, are pleased to announce that Gaurav Bhushan will be Chairman of their proposed joint hospitality enterprise in India.
This new entity will bring together the development, operations, and management platforms of Accor and InterGlobe in India, and represents a bold step towards creating a market-leading player in one of the world's most dynamic hospitality markets. The new entity will serve as the exclusive growth engine for Accor's brands across the country.
As Co-CEO of Ennismore, CEO of Lifestyle & Leisure Brands and member of the Executive Committee at Accor, Gaurav Bhushan brings more than 30 years of strategic leadership and global experience in the hospitality industry. An Accor veteran, he previously served as Global Chief Development Officer at Accor, overseeing the expansion of the Group's portfolio from 12 to over 45 brands, and spearheading more than 500 hotel signings annually.
"India's hospitality sector is entering a transformative phase, and this new platform is perfectly positioned to capture its full potential," said Gaurav Bhushan. "It will be an honour for me to chair this ambitious venture and work alongside exceptional partners and teams at both Accor and InterGlobe to deliver meaningful growth and innovation for the Indian traveler."
About Gaurav Bhushan
Gaurav Bhushan is the Co-CEO of Ennismore and CEO of Lifestyle & Leisure Brands at Accor. A veteran of the hospitality industry, he has led global brand development, large-scale M&A, and international growth strategies across markets. He holds an MBA from RMIT University Australia and a postgraduate diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from the Securities Institute of Australia.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels & resorts, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing around 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle with Ennismore. ALL, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay, gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
ABOUT INTERGLOBE ENTREPRISES
InterGlobe Enterprises is an Indian travel conglomerate involved in Aviation (IndiGo), Hospitality, Logistics, Technology, Airline Management, Advanced Pilot Training, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. InterGlobe, through its various businesses, employs more than 70,000 professionals across 135+ cities globally. Since 1989, the group has been building businesses and working with global brands to deliver Quality and Value. It has been bridging the gap between people and markets through Innovation and Service Leadership. Over the past three decades, InterGlobe has continued to expand its vision, contribution, and footprint, becoming one of India's foremost conglomerates.
