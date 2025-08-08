Trump's Tariff Rage Pushes A Miffed Modi Toward China

MENAFN - Asia Times) As geopolitical trolling goes, India's Narendra Modi suddenly heading to China for the first time in seven years is just elite.

No one could possibly miss the Donald Trump of it all as Prime Minister Modi shifts into economic-emergency mode . This follows Trump imposing a 50% tariff on India, making it the second member of the BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - to suffer a US penalty of that magnitude.

First, it was Brazil, ostensibly for holding former President Jair Bolsonaro accountable for a 2022 coup attempt. South Africa, meanwhile, is being hit by a 30% Trump tax, the highest rate in all of sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria, Ghana, Lesotho and Zimbabwe all face just a 15% tariff.

Now, as India faces its own 50% tariff reckoning , Modi is opting to fly to Beijing instead of Washington. Modi plans to attend the multilateral Shanghai Cooperation Organization that begins on August 31.

Trump, of course, is threatening an additional 10% tax on the BRICS. Among other reasons, Trump is irked that BRICS members are angling to replace the dollar as the world's reserve currency. He accuses the bloc of“aligning themselves with anti-American policies.”

For Modi's unbalanced economy, say economists at Nomura Holdings, a 50% tariff is essentially a“trade embargo” against the world's biggest democracy, long a vital counterweight against China's regional ambitions. And, oddly, it's over Russia, a nation for which Trump, until very recently, had a well-known affinity.

As Trump comes to realize Vladimir Putin is thumbing his nose at his White House, the US president is turning on Moscow. At least for the moment. For now, Trump World is retaliating against India for helping itself to supertanker after supertanker of cheap, sanctioned Russian oil. India buys an estimated $275 billion of annual oil purchases from Moscow.

“If the extra 25% tariff that President Trump has announced on imports from India remains in place, India's attractiveness as an emerging manufacturing hub will be hugely undermined,” says economist Shilan Shah at Capital Economics. A 50% tax, Shah adds, is“large enough to have a material impact.”