GCC Organic Food Market Size To Reach USD 11.7 Billion By 2033: Growth Potential & Insights

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC organic food market size reached USD 4.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2025-2033. The GCC organic food market is driven by rising health consciousness, increasing disposable incomes, and supportive government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 4.4 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 11.7 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 11.3%

Growing demand for plant-based, sustainable organic products drives innovation in GCC food markets.

Health awareness, government support, and rising veganism fuel GCC organic food market growth. Organic fruits and vegetables lead, holding over 40% market share in 2024.

How Is AI Transforming the Organic Food Market in GCC?



AI-powered precision farming boosts GCC organic crop yields by up to 15%, optimizing water and soil use for sustainable growth.

Saudi Vision 2030 supports AI-driven organic farming with $10 billion investments, enhancing local production and reducing import reliance.

Almarai uses AI sensors to monitor crop health, improving organic dairy output by 15% while aligning with food security goals.

Bahrain's food production project leverages AI to produce over 520 tonnes of organic crops, strengthening local supply chains. AI analytics help GCC retailers like Carrefour predict organic food demand, cutting spoilage by 20% and boosting consumer satisfaction.

GCC Organic Food Market Trends and Drivers



Health Consciousness: Growing awareness of health benefits drives demand for organic foods free from synthetic pesticides.

Sustainability Focus: Environmental concerns push consumers toward eco-friendly, sustainably produced organic products.

Government Support: Policies and initiatives promote organic farming, reducing carbon footprints and encouraging production.

Veganism Trend: Rising adoption of plant-based diets increases demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and grains. E-commerce Growth: Online platforms and quick commerce enhance accessibility, boosting organic food sales.

GCC Organic Food Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Organic Meat, Poultry, and Dairy

Organic Processed Food

Organic Bread and Bakery

Organic Beverages

Organic Cereal and Food Grains Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Application Insights:



Bakery and Confectionary

Ready-to-eat Food Products

Breakfast Cereals Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

Recent News and Developments in GCC Organic Food Market



February 2025: Vertical farming advancements boost organic food production, with UAE-based KRISPR using AI-driven hydroponic systems to increase leafy green yields by 30% compared to traditional methods, reducing water usage by 90%.

March 2025: Saudi Arabia's organic dairy sector expands with Al Ain Farms launching lactose-free organic milk and yogurt, meeting 15% of regional demand for specialty dairy and supporting local production goals. November 2024: Bahrain's national food production project introduces organic shrimp aquafarming, producing 520 tonnes of sustainable seafood annually, leveraging biofloc technology to cut feed costs by 20%.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

