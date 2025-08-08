GCC Organic Food Market Size To Reach USD 11.7 Billion By 2033: Growth Potential & Insights
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 4.4 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 11.7 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 11.3%
Growing demand for plant-based, sustainable organic products drives innovation in GCC food markets.
Health awareness, government support, and rising veganism fuel GCC organic food market growth.
Organic fruits and vegetables lead, holding over 40% market share in 2024.
How Is AI Transforming the Organic Food Market in GCC?
-
AI-powered precision farming boosts GCC organic crop yields by up to 15%, optimizing water and soil use for sustainable growth.
Saudi Vision 2030 supports AI-driven organic farming with $10 billion investments, enhancing local production and reducing import reliance.
Almarai uses AI sensors to monitor crop health, improving organic dairy output by 15% while aligning with food security goals.
Bahrain's food production project leverages AI to produce over 520 tonnes of organic crops, strengthening local supply chains.
AI analytics help GCC retailers like Carrefour predict organic food demand, cutting spoilage by 20% and boosting consumer satisfaction.
GCC Organic Food Market Trends and Drivers
-
Health Consciousness: Growing awareness of health benefits drives demand for organic foods free from synthetic pesticides.
Sustainability Focus: Environmental concerns push consumers toward eco-friendly, sustainably produced organic products.
Government Support: Policies and initiatives promote organic farming, reducing carbon footprints and encouraging production.
Veganism Trend: Rising adoption of plant-based diets increases demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and grains.
E-commerce Growth: Online platforms and quick commerce enhance accessibility, boosting organic food sales.
GCC Organic Food Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Type Insights:
-
Organic Fruits and Vegetables
Organic Meat, Poultry, and Dairy
Organic Processed Food
Organic Bread and Bakery
Organic Beverages
Organic Cereal and Food Grains
Others
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Application Insights:
-
Bakery and Confectionary
Ready-to-eat Food Products
Breakfast Cereals
Others
Country Insights:
-
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Recent News and Developments in GCC Organic Food Market
-
February 2025: Vertical farming advancements boost organic food production, with UAE-based KRISPR using AI-driven hydroponic systems to increase leafy green yields by 30% compared to traditional methods, reducing water usage by 90%.
March 2025: Saudi Arabia's organic dairy sector expands with Al Ain Farms launching lactose-free organic milk and yogurt, meeting 15% of regional demand for specialty dairy and supporting local production goals.
November 2024: Bahrain's national food production project introduces organic shrimp aquafarming, producing 520 tonnes of sustainable seafood annually, leveraging biofloc technology to cut feed costs by 20%.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
