Women Of Amritsar Send 'Thread Of Thanks' To PM Modi On Raksha Bandhan For 'Op Sindoor'
The event, organised with festive fervour from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M., saw women from different walks of life participating. They called their Rakhis a“thread of thanks” - a symbolic gesture celebrating protection of the nation.
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh was present at the occasion and spoke to IANS. He emphasised the emotional significance of the event.
“The women of Amritsar are sending Rakhis to Prime Minister Modi, thanking him for 'Operation Sindoor'. This is not just a festival; it's a reflection of the special bond PM Modi shares with the women of the nation,” Chugh said.
He added that the gesture was not just about the festival, but a strong message of unity and gratitude.
“The sisters said that Prime Minister Modi gave Pakistan a befitting reply for the killing of innocent civilians. Through decisive actions like the surgical strikes, he showed that India will not tolerate terrorism and will act with strength,” he said.
Chugh further criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of attempting to usurp farmers' land. He announced that a statewide protest movement would be launched after August 19, under the leadership of Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma.
“We will take this fight from village to village to ensure that not even an inch of Punjab's land is unjustly taken,” he stated.
The event in Amritsar came just a day ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 9 this year. Celebrated across India, the festival symbolises the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a 'Rakhi' on their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being, while brothers vow to protect their sisters.
Falling on the full moon day of the Shravana month in the Hindu calendar, the festival is a cherished tradition that brings families together in joy and unity.
