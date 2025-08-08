MCIT Concludes Summer Camp In Collaboration With 'Dreama'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its commitment to empowering youth and developing their capacities in modern technologies, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), through its 'Studio 5' initiative, organised its first Summer Camp of 2025, focusing on artificial intelligence and programming. The camp was held in collaboration with the Orphans Care Center 'Dreama' and forms part of MCIT's broader efforts to promote digital inclusion and provide learning opportunities that equip future generations with essential digital skills.

A total of 22 students from the Orphans Care Center 'Dreama', aged 7 to 18, participated in an interactive training program that combined theory with practical application. Designed to accommodate different age groups, the camp focused on three key areas: programming, AI, and robotics -opening new pathways for learning and creativity in a stimulating digital environment.

Structured over two weeks, the camp catered to different age groups from Dreama Center. Younger participants (ages 7-10) attended the first week, followed by older students (ages 11-18) in the second week. Both groups received three days of training, with daily two-hour sessions.

In the first week, children engaged in an introductory educational experience that began with learning the fundamentals of programming through 'Pictoblox' software. As part of this activity, they designed a prototype of a smart city that embodies sustainability principles. On the second day, they proceeded to programming robots to follow defined paths and reach various destinations. The third day focused on the basics of AI through an interactive exercise that involved image recognition technology, which they used to program sounds that respond to changing weather conditions.

The week concluded with a joint activity that integrated their skills in programming and AI, where students collaboratively developed a sustainable automated city using robots.

In the second week, older students were presented with deeper and more advanced content. They began by exploring block-based programming principles, followed by AI applications in monitoring and analysing weather data. Students also participated in a hands-on activity using self-driving robotic cars that respond to climate changes and adjust their speed automatically simulating smart solutions for real-world environments.

The camp concluded with a final hands-on activity, where students showcased projects that integrated programming, AI, and robotics-an inspiring experience that reflected their advanced skills and growing understanding of modern technologies.

Organised by Studio 5 in collaboration with the Orphans Care Center 'Dreama', this summer camp stands as a key highlight in the 2025 summer program series. It reflects a shared commitment to empowering the emerging generation with advanced knowledge and technical skills in technology and digital manufacturing.