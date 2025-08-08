MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Laptops Market Reach USD 257.4 Billion by 2031 Growing at 4.4% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global laptops market was valued at USD 168.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 257.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 201 Pages) at:Driving FactorsRise in internet usage globally, increase in consumer knowledge about emerging technologies, growth of the information technology (IT) sector, rise in digital convergence resulting in the high demand for high-performance laptops across a variety of industries, including education, automotive, manufacturing, and medicine, rise in trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) among businesses, the increased demand for multipurpose laptop, and increase in spending power of consumers fuel the growth of the global laptops market. However, increased adoption of smartphones and tablets is likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for laptops in the corporate sectors will present new growth opportunities for the global laptops market in the coming years..Market SegmentationThe laptops market growth has been segmented into type, screen size, design, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the laptops market is bifurcated into traditional laptops and 2-in-1 laptops. On the basis of design, it is divided into ultrabook, notebook and others. On the basis of screen size, it is classified into up to 10.9" inch, 11" to 12.9" inch, 13" to 14.9" inch, 15.0" to 16.9" inch, and more than 17" inch. On the basis of end user, it is divided into personal, business, gaming, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe global laptops industry is dominated by key players such as Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Asustek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Haier Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Lenovo, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in laptops industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue and fastest growth by 2031Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global laptops market, due to the adoption of a policy called Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in small and large companies in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of work from home and online learning in the region.The traditional laptop segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast periodBased on type, the traditional laptop segment contributed to the largest share of nearly four-fifths of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is due to its potable size which allows it to be conveniently transported from one location to another for work, travel, or any other purpose. Moreover, these laptops are very user-friendly because they start up quickly and run smoothly. However, the 2-in-1 laptop segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the extensive adoption of tablet pc which is also known as 2-in-1 laptop.The notebook segment to dominate during the forecast periodBased on design, the notebook segment held the largest share of two-fifths of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.2% in 2031. The growth of the segment is owed to the extensive use of notebook in video recording and editing.The 15.0" to 16.9" inches segment to maintain a prominent growth in 2031Based on screen size, the 15.0" to 16.9" inches segment held the largest share of more than one-third of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of 15.0" to 16.9" inches laptops among families for work, school, and entertainment. However, the 11" to 12.9" inches segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.8% in 2031, owing to the extensive adoption of these laptops since they offer great performance and productivity, and have different features.The gaming segment to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast periodBased on end user, the personal segment held the largest share of nearly one-third of the global laptops market in 2021, owing to the need for personal devices by employees and customers. On the other hand, the gaming segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.9% in 2031, owing to an increase in the number of professional gamers in the developing nations.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (201 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global laptops market positively. The popularity of laptops increased due to lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide.● This forced the global laptops market to reconsider its production processes, which largely drives industry 4.0 and the digital transformation across the production lines.● There was a downturn in the economy for many businesses, and many planned projects and expenditures were put to a halt due to COVID-19 restrictions. ● However, numerous manufacturers invested in laptops despite the financial danger during the pandemic to improve corporate operations with the digitalized workplace.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:● AEC Market● Container and Kubernetes Security MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

