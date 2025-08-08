Tech Billionaire and Autodidactic Genius Matthias Siems Opens Doors for Global Energy Partnerships

Revolutionary TAP Technology Creator Signals Readiness for Regional Collaborations

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Matthias Siems, the physicist and psychologist behind the revolutionary TAP (Total Autonomous Power) fuel-free energy system, announces a new phase of strategic openness to regional partnerships as his technology reaches deployment readiness.Siems, who holds the unique distinction of being recognized as both a Tech Billionaire and Autodidactic Genius, has spent decades developing breakthrough technologies while maintaining a deliberately low public profile. With over 200 patents to his name and technologies generating billions in economic impact worldwide, he now signals that the timing is optimal for meaningful regional conversations about energy sovereignty."After years of perfecting the science in relative silence, we've reached the moment where the right partnerships can transform national energy futures," the company indicates. "The technology is proven, the patents are secured, and most importantly, the vision of energy as a sovereign human right is ready for implementation."TAP technology, valued by experts in the multi-billion-dollar range, generates electricity without fuel, sun, or wind through magnetic resonance and continuous motion. This breakthrough enables weather-independent power generation suitable for both off-grid applications and national infrastructure.Siems' journey from self-taught inventor to technology billionaire reflects an unusual combination of scientific brilliance and humanitarian purpose. His work spans energy, medicine, and aerospace sectors, consistently focusing on technologies that address fundamental human needs.NEO7even, Siems' deep-tech venture firm, operates on principles rarely seen in Silicon Valley: prioritizing energy independence, ethics, and human impact over traditional profit metrics. This approach has attracted sovereign wealth funds and patient capital investors who share the vision of infrastructure as a tool for liberation rather than dependency.Regional governments and institutions interested in exploring TAP deployment are encouraged to initiate conversations about how this technology can address their specific energy sovereignty needs.About Matthias SiemsMatthias Siems is a physicist, psychologist, and self-taught inventor with over 200 patents. Known for his humanitarian drive and scientific vision, he has built billion-dollar technologies that serve global needs across energy, medicine, and aerospace sectors.

Matthias Siems

NEO7even

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.