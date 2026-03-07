Air Traffic In Jordanian Airports Gradually Stabilizes, Says CARC Chief

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 7 (Petra) - Captain Daifallah Al-Farajat, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), said on Saturday that air traffic at Jordanian airports is gradually stabilizing. Jordanian airports received 62 incoming flights on Friday, while departures reached 79 flights across the country's various airports.Al-Farajat explained that the current volume of air traffic represents about 60 percent of the normal operational capacity of Jordanian airports, emphasizing that technical and operational staff are fully prepared to ensure smooth and safe air movement.He also noted that some airlines that had previously suspended flights have begun taking the necessary measures and coordination to gradually resume operations to Jordan, reflecting strong confidence in the readiness and stability of the Jordanian skies.Regarding other airlines, Al-Farajat said that some carriers from countries affected by current regional conditions continue to suspend their flights, while others are operating a limited number of flights at present, depending on ongoing evaluations of the current geopolitical situation.