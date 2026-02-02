403
Epstein Files Contain References to French President Macron
(MENAFN) Recently disclosed records connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein contain multiple references to French President Emmanuel Macron, according to reports.
The mentions surfaced after U.S. authorities announced the release of millions of additional pages tied to the long-running Epstein investigation, drawing renewed attention to individuals named in the files.
Macron’s name appears repeatedly in documents spanning periods both before and after his election as president in 2017. The material suggests that Epstein claimed the French leader had reached out to him for help on a range of issues.
One of the records includes an email Epstein sent on Sept. 17, 2018, to the head of the World Economic Forum, in which he emphasized the sensitive nature of the information and cited a message attributed to Macron.
“From Macron: We believe that we need to rethink, rebuild and invent (i) governance and the format of international institutions, (ii) commitments and relationships between public and private stakeholders and (iii) socio-economic instruments to better address these challenges. Which socio-economic innovations would you support to promote a more ‘progressist’ future?” it said.
In a separate exchange dated March 22, 2016, an Emirati businessman wrote to Epstein describing a meal and discussion with Macron, who was serving as France’s economy minister at the time.
“Had lunch at the Elysee palace,” the email said. “Had nice conversation with the French Minister of economy mr Macron regarding our business in France.”
Another document, dated Sept. 12, 2018, shows Epstein writing to a U.S. business executive and referencing a meeting that involved Macron.
