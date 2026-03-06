UP Weather LATEST Update: Bright Sunshine, Dry Conditions, And Highs Reaching 34°C

Get the latest Uttar Pradesh weather forecast for March 7. Expect a hot, sunny day in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj with poor air quality. Stay safe and informed!

Uttar Pradesh will remain hot and sunny on Saturday, March 7. Most cities will experience clear to hazy skies, with high daytime temperatures and warmer nights. Air quality will continue to be very unhealthy in several areas, so caution is advised, especially for kids and the elders.

Lucknow will have hazy skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33°C, while the minimum will be around 20°C. The real feel may rise to 35°C, making afternoons uncomfortably warm. Air quality will remain very unhealthy, limiting safe outdoor activity.

Noida will see a hot day with mostly clear skies. Daytime temperatures may climb to 34°C, while nights will stay around 19°C. The real feel will reach 35°C. Poor air quality is expected to continue, so outdoor exercise should be avoided during peak heat.

Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine with dry conditions. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 33°C, and the minimum will be near 17°C. The real feel may also touch 35°C, making the afternoon quite hot.

Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours, and taking precautions in polluted areas are strongly recommended.