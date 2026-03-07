Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Holds Phone Call With US President


2026-03-07 07:07:12
QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a conversation via telephone today with President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump.

The call dealt with discussing the latest developments in light of the continued and unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and countries in the region, in addition to efforts made to contain the current escalation.

HH the Amir stressed during the call that the current escalation seen in the region will have dangerous repercussions on international security and peace, stressing the importance of containing the crisis and intensifying diplomacy to end it.

His Highness also stressed that the State of Qatar will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests in line with the UN Charter and the provisions of international law.

The two side agreed on the importance of working together to maintain regional and international stability and to support political avenues that could address current tensions and avoid further escalation in the region.

The Peninsula

