Great Point Properties Releases 2025 Nantucket Real Estate Mid-Year Report

- Greg McKechnie, Principal Broker at Great Point PropertiesNANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Great Point Properties has released its 2025 Nantucket Real Estate Mid-Year Report, revealing a dynamic and resilient market marked by increased sales activity, shifting buyer behavior, and growing inventory. With $501 million in total sales volume from 145 transactions in the first half of the year, up 10% and 36% respectively from the same period in 2024, the island continues to attract high levels of interest despite broader economic headwinds.Residential real estate remains the primary driver, though the average home sale price has dipped to $3.74 million from $4.46 million in 2024, and the median fell to $2.5 million from $3.39 million. Nonetheless, the market's vitality is evident. A $26 million transaction stands as the year's highest sale so far, underscoring persistent demand for premier properties.The report highlights a strong resurgence in the under-$4 million segment, with 82 sales year-to-date, up 55% from the same time last year. While interest rates have held above 6% for nearly two years, hopes for Federal Reserve cuts appear to have nudged rate-sensitive buyers off the sidelines. Meanwhile, properties are spending longer on the market, averaging 140 days compared to 100 in 2024, suggesting a widening gap between seller expectations and buyer willingness.“Our market is still incredibly healthy,” said Greg McKechnie, Principal Broker at Great Point Properties.“Homes that are appropriately priced and well-located continue to move. We're seeing a clear separation between aspirational listings and those priced to sell.”Inventory has also increased by 16% year over year, with 210 single-family homes on the market as of July. The average asking price, however, remains high at nearly $6.9 million, well above the average sale price, reinforcing the importance of accurate pricing strategies in today's market.On the rental side, activity has been steady. Lease volume is consistent with 2024, but total dollar volume is up over 10%, with the average lease coming in around $15,000 before taxes. While the luxury end of the rental market remains strong, the island is experiencing muted growth amid ongoing uncertainty around short-term rental regulations.A recent Land Court ruling found that short-term rentals are not currently permitted in Nantucket's old historic district under zoning laws, a decision the Town is now appealing. A special Town Meeting this fall may bring clarity to an issue that has divided the community for years. Meanwhile, the Town's short-term rental certificate program, administered by the Health Department, continues its rollout with an expected 1,700 properties registered by 2026.Despite these regulatory challenges, Great Point Properties remains a leader in the market. Now in its 23rd year, the firm continues to guide clients with deep local insight and unmatched service across both sales and rentals.For more information or to read the full 2025 Nantucket Real Estate Mid-Year Report, visit 2025-mid-year-report .About Great Point PropertiesFounded in 2002, Great Point Properties is Nantucket's trusted authority in real estate and vacation rentals. With offices in Town and Sconset, the firm provides unmatched service grounded in deep local knowledge. As of mid-2025, the company has facilitated $501 million in transactions and remains on pace to exceed $1 billion in sales volume by year's end.

