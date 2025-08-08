Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SKUAST Wins 'Excellence In Agri-Incubation Leadership Award'

SKUAST Wins 'Excellence In Agri-Incubation Leadership Award'


2025-08-08 01:09:08
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has won the prestigious 'Excellence in Agri-Incubation Leadership Award' during 2nd Sustainable Agriculture Summit 2025 held at Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The award was presented by Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur and Ramdas Athwale to Naveed Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, SKUAST K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Centre in presence of Director MNRE, GoI, Suman Chandra; (Retd.) Former Secretary, Govt. of Delhi and Govt. of Goa, Dr Jayadev Sarangi; CEO- Crop Protection Business-Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Rajavelu; Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India, Dr K C Ravi; General Manager & Regional Head SIDBI, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Head TIC (Technology Innovation Centre) IPL Biologicals Limited, Dr Vimala Prakash, besides CMD, IRFC, Manoj Kumar Dubey (IRAS).

Read Also SKUAST-K Scholars Secure US Postdoctoral Position, INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship Beyond Seeking Jobs, Create Them: CM To Youth

MENAFN08082025000215011059ID1109901932

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search