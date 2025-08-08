SKUAST Wins 'Excellence In Agri-Incubation Leadership Award'

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has won the prestigious 'Excellence in Agri-Incubation Leadership Award' during 2nd Sustainable Agriculture Summit 2025 held at Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The award was presented by Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur and Ramdas Athwale to Naveed Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, SKUAST K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Centre in presence of Director MNRE, GoI, Suman Chandra; (Retd.) Former Secretary, Govt. of Delhi and Govt. of Goa, Dr Jayadev Sarangi; CEO- Crop Protection Business-Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Rajavelu; Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India, Dr K C Ravi; General Manager & Regional Head SIDBI, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Head TIC (Technology Innovation Centre) IPL Biologicals Limited, Dr Vimala Prakash, besides CMD, IRFC, Manoj Kumar Dubey (IRAS).

