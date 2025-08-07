UAE: Partition Rents Jump In Sharjah, Some Residents Pay Same Fee As Dubai

Several residents who recently moved from Dubai to Sharjah following the crackdown on overcrowded accommodations said that they are now facing an increase in partition and bedspace rents, with some claiming prices have risen by over 50 per cent in the past two months.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, tenants said that areas like Al Nahda, Al Tawoon, and Al Qasimiya have seen rent hikes in shared accommodations and have left many with no financial relief after relocating from Dubai.

Mohammed Rafi, a sales executive at a mall in Dubai earning Dh3,000 a month, said he moved from the Al Rigga area to Al Nahda, Sharjah, in early July, hoping to reduce his housing expenses. But just weeks later, he realised that the rent he pays in Sharjah is nearly the same as before if not more.

“I was paying Dh1,200 for a bedspace in a shared room in Dubai,” he said.“I moved thinking I could get something for Dh700 to Dh800. But now they are charging Dh1,100 here. It's almost the same rent but with a longer commute.”

Rafi added that in the building he now lives in, there are only three people allowed in one room.“When we asked if they could accommodate more people and reduce the rent, they told us the law doesn't allow more than three,” he said.

Following the recent enforcement drive in Dubai against illegal housing partitions, Sharjah has seen a noticeable rise in rental demand, particularly in areas bordering Dubai such as Al Nahda. This influx of new tenants has led to a 10 to 20 per cent spike in rents for legal accommodations in the emirate. Spacious flats that were earlier shared among multiple tenants are increasingly being leased out to single families or individuals, altering the rental dynamics.

Prime locations like Al Majaz and Rolla are experiencing tightening availability, while budget apartments near the Dubai border are being snapped up quickly due to the convenience of commuting between the two emirates.

According to Dubai's occupancy rules, one person is allowed per 5 square metres of space. Exceeding this limit is considered overcrowding and a violation.

'They know people have no choice'

Aftab, who works in logistics and earns Dh3,800, said he moved from Hor Al Anz to Al Qasimiya after his building in Dubai was inspected by authorities in June. But what he hoped would be a cost-saving move quickly turned stressful.

“I came to Al Qasimiya thinking the rent would be affordable, but the landlord told us to pay Dh200 more from August,” he said.“The bedspace was Dh800 to Dh900 earlier, and now it's gone up to Dh1,000 or even Dh1,200. Some are even asking for three months rent upfront.”

“They know people have no choice. It's very difficult for those like me who send money back home every month,” he added.

Stressed residents ask for rent regulation

Mary Jose, a 26-year-old supermarket cashier earning Dh2,500, also shifted from Dubai to Al Tawoon with two friends, hoping to cut costs and shorten her morning commute.

“We chose Al Tawoon because the access to Dubai in the mornings is easy, and we can reach work on time,” she said.

Mary and her roommates initially found a room for Dh1,800, which they split. But recently, their landlord informed them that the rent would increase to Dh2,200, saying he had others willing to pay more.

“We each spend around Dh400 a month just on transport. With the rent increase, there's barely enough left for food, no savings at all,” she said.“We came to Sharjah to save money, but now it's just as expensive as Dubai.”

Residents said that there is a growing need for partition rent regulation in Sharjah to avoid exploitation and overcrowding, especially as more people relocate due to enforcement measures in Dubai.

“Wherever there's a crackdown, people move to the next area and rents go up,” said Rafi.“We just hope there will be clear, balanced rules across all emirates so we're not left stuck in the middle.”