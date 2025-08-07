403
Struggling Test Opener Konstas Sent On Australia A Tour Of India
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Struggling Test opener Sam Konstas was picked Thursday for Australia A's red-ball tour of India next month, with chief selector George Bailey saying the experience will be invaluable.
The 19-year-old, who had a horror time during Australia's recent senior tour of the West Indies, was the only incumbent Test player selected for two four-day games in Lucknow.
Test-capped players Cooper Connolly, Todd Murphy and Nathan McSweeney were also in the 14-man squad. A separate Australia A squad was named for three one-day games.
“The subcontinent provides many unique challenges and the opportunity to utilise different skills with bat and ball,” said Bailey.
“We hope repeated experiences in these conditions will assist players in developing an effective method and understanding of their game for future subcontinent tours.”
Konstas made headlines in the Melbourne Boxing Day Test last year when he took on Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to make a blazing debut 60 with a succession of unorthodox shots.
He lasted one more Test before being jettisoned, only to win back his place for the West Indies Test series in June-July.
However, he failed to pass 25 in six innings with his hold on the position increasingly shaky ahead of Australia's home Ashes series against England this year.
Australia A four-day squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott
Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Callum Vidler.
