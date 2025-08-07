Innovative Warehouse Solutions Partners With Passport To Expand Seamless Global Fulfillment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FARMINGDALE, NY, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Warehouse Solutions (IWS), a leading U.S.-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Passport, a premier international shipping carrier. This collaboration enhances IWS's capabilities to offer clients streamlined global distribution through Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU) services. With this new alliance, IWS clients can now reach customers in over 180 countries via DDP, simplifying and accelerating cross-border e-commerce fulfillment like never before.

Known for its technology-forward fulfillment solutions across apparel, beauty, health, and merchandise sectors, IWS continues to invest in infrastructure and partnerships that offer clients greater speed, transparency, and reliability. By integrating Passport's advanced international logistics technology directly into its operations, IWS is setting a new standard for seamless global shipping and enhanced customer experiences.

Insights from Brian Gibbons, CEO of Innovative Warehouse Solutions

To shed light on the importance of this partnership, Brian Gibbons, CEO of IWS, shared his perspective:

"Brian, what was the main goal for IWS behind this new partnership?"

"Over the past few years, we've optimized our domestic shipping partnerships, ensuring efficiency, speed, and reliability. However, international fulfillment has always felt a little off - like we were wearing running shoes for domestic shipping and wooden clogs for international. International shipping is inherently more complex, even before recent global tariff changes. Our previous partners could clear customs and complete deliveries, but the experience was not as frictionless or brand-centric as we wanted it to be for our clients."

"Do you believe Passport can prevent this friction?"

"Absolutely. Passport has built a technology and logistics company focused solely on the needs of international e-commerce brands . Their backend systems are light years ahead of anything else we've seen. What's even more impressive is their confidence - they don't just promise good service; they take full responsibility by handling customer support for delivery issues on behalf of the brand. In a logistics environment where margins are razor thin, that commitment says everything about their capabilities and their technology stack."

"Beyond fewer issues in shipping, what other features made Passport stand out to IWS?"

"The technology doesn't just help us internally - it's a powerful tool for our clients too. Brands can seamlessly integrate Passport's systems into their own websites. They can display local currencies, like AUD for Australian shoppers, and give customers real-time, accurate shipping rates that include duties and taxes if they choose DDP. This reduces cart abandonment, eliminates unpleasant surprises at delivery, and ultimately protects brands' margins by ensuring full transparency."

"Anything else your clients will benefit from?"

"Definitely. For one, clients who first import goods into the U.S . and then re-export internationally can claw back a significant portion of previously paid duties and taxes - a huge financial advantage. Passport can even serve as the seller of record, making it easier to comply with country-specific tax regulations and reducing administrative burden for brands."

"Another major feature is the custom-branded tracking pages Passport offers. Instead of generic carrier tracking portals, brands can fully customize the tracking experience. They can embed promotions, videos, QR codes, or direct links to their social media pages, turning the shipping experience into a marketing channel. The tracking itself is more robust too, offering more scan events and better visibility, which minimizes customer anxiety and keeps the brand front and center during the entire delivery journey. No other carrier we've seen offers this level of integration and brand enhancement."

About Passport

Passport is a modern international shipping carrier specializing in e-commerce logistics. Their services include comprehensive customs management, compliance support, localized customer service, and real-time tracking. With DDP services, Passport allows brands to offer upfront duty and tax payment options to international customers, eliminating unexpected fees and smoothing the delivery experience. Their DDU services provide additional flexibility for brands preferring recipient-based duty management. Serving over 220 global markets, Passport's platform is built to make international shipping as seamless and brand-aligned as domestic delivery.

About Innovative Warehouse Solutions

Innovative Warehouse Solutions (IWS) is a technology-driven third-party logistics provider specializing in comprehensive fulfillment services for both B2C and B2B clients. Known for its robust inventory management systems, seamless API integrations, and deep vertical-specific expertise across apparel, beauty, health, and consumer goods industries, IWS is committed to delivering scalable solutions that support brands through every stage of growth. With a relentless focus on efficiency, transparency, and innovation, IWS helps brands optimize their operations and expand into new markets confidently.

Media contact

Brand: Innovative Warehouse Solutions

Contact: Media team

Email: ...

Website: