Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 50+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Marginal Zone Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Stay ahead with the latest insights! Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report to explore emerging therapies, key companies, and future treatment landscapes @ Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Genmab announced a trial is an open-label, multi-center safety and preliminary efficacy trial of epcoritamab (EPKINLY) in Japanese participants with relapsed, progressive or refractory B-cell lymphomas and Japanese participants with B-cell lymphomas that have achieved partial response (PR) or complete response (CR) following prior standard of care (SOC). The trial consists of two parts: Part 1, dose escalation (phase 1), and Part 2, expansion (phase 2).

In August 2025, BeiGene conducted a Phase 1/2 study of zanubrutinib in Japanese participants with mature B-cell malignancies. This study intends to assess the use of zanubrutinib as an investigational agent to develop new treatment options for Japanese participants with B-cell malignancies. No formal hypothesis testing will be performed given the small sample size.

In August 2025, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute announced a study is to establish the safety and efficacy of zanubrutinib in combination with rituximab for people with untreated B-cell lymphomas (marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphomas).

DelveInsight's Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Marginal Zone Lymphoma treatment.

The leading Marginal Zone Lymphoma Companies such as Incyte Corporation, HUTCHMED, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, Sound Biologics, Adicet Bio, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Inc., VelosBio Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. and others. Promising Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapies such as Pirtobrutinib, Obinutuzumab, Loncastuximab tesirine 150 μg/Kg, Copanlisib, Rituximab, Venetoclax , and others.

Discover how the Marginal Zone Lymphoma treatment paradigm is evolving. Access DelveInsight's in-depth Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Marginal Zone Lymphoma Clinical Trials and Studies

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Emerging Drugs

Tafasitamab: Incyte Corporation

Tafasitamab is an investigational humanized Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody directed against CD19. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which is intended to lead to a significant potentiation of antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), thus aiming to improve a key mechanism of tumor cell killing. The therapy is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma.

Amdizalisib (HMPL-689): HUTCHMED

The investigational drug candidate amdizalisib is a novel, selective small molecule inhibitor targeting the isoform phosphoinositide 3'-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), a key component in the B-cell receptor signaling pathway. We have designed amdizalisib with increased PI3Kδ isoform selectivity. Amdizalisib's pharmacokinetic properties have been found to be favorable with good oral absorption, moderate tissue distribution and low clearance in pre-clinical pharmacokinetic studies. Amdizalisib is being investigated in studies in the U.S., Europe, China and Australia in various subtypes of advanced relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma.

Orelabrutinib: InnoCare Pharma

Orelabrutinib is a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) developed for the treatment of cancer and in development for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases. In the field of oncology, InnoCare received approval for orelabrutinib from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in two indications: the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (R/R SLL), and the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (R/R MCL). Currently, it is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL).

EO2463: Enterome

EO2463 is an innovative, off-the-shelf microbiome-peptide based cancer vaccine that combines four microbiome-peptides of B lymphocyte-specific lineage markers. EO2463 is designed to trigger the immune system into recognizing B cells as bacterial (i.e. non-self) and eliciting a targeted cell-killing response. The clinical rationale behind targeting these specific lineage cell markers is to induce the full depletion of malignant B lymphocytes that cause NHL.

The Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Marginal Zone Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Marginal Zone Lymphoma Treatment.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Marginal Zone Lymphoma market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline. Explore DelveInsight's expert-driven report today! @ Marginal Zone Lymphoma Unmet Needs

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Companies

Incyte Corporation, HUTCHMED, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, Sound Biologics, Adicet Bio, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Inc., VelosBio Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapies and key drugs developments @ Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Companies- Incyte Corporation, HUTCHMED, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, Sound Biologics, Adicet Bio, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Inc., VelosBio Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapies- Pirtobrutinib, Obinutuzumab, Loncastuximab tesirine 150 μg/Kg, Copanlisib, Rituximab, Venetoclax , and others.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in Marginal Zone Lymphoma drug development? Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive pipeline report-access it now! @ Marginal Zone Lymphoma Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMarginal Zone Lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMarginal Zone Lymphoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Tafasitamab: Incyte CorporationDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Orelabrutinib: InnoCare PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)EO2463: EnteromeDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMarginal Zone Lymphoma Key CompaniesMarginal Zone Lymphoma Key ProductsMarginal Zone Lymphoma- Unmet NeedsMarginal Zone Lymphoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMarginal Zone Lymphoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMarginal Zone Lymphoma Analyst ViewsMarginal Zone Lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.