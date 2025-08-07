Eplus Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
August 7, 2025
4:30 p.m. ET
|
Live Call:
(888) 596-4144 (toll-free/domestic)
(646) 968-2525 (international)
Archived Call:
(800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)
(609) 800-9909 (international)
Conference ID:
5394845 (live call and replay)
A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 14, 2025. A transcript of the call will also be available on the ePlus Investor Relations website at .
About ePlus inc.
ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking, and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and approximately 2,200 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .
ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.
ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Forward-looking statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, financial losses resulting from national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including changes in interest rates, tariffs, inflation, export requirements applicable to products we sell, sanctions and exposure to foreign currency losses; significant adverse changes in our relationship with one or more of our larger customer accounts or vendors, including decreased account profitability, reductions in contracted services, or a loss of such relationships; increases to our costs including wages and our ability to increase our prices to our customers as a result, or experience negative financial impacts due to the pricing arrangements we have with our customers; a material decrease in the credit quality of our customer base, or a material increase in our credit losses; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our inability to identify acquisition candidates, perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing an acquisition, successfully integrate a completed acquisition, or identify an opportunity for or successfully completing a business disposition, may affect our earnings; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack or other information technology ("IT") outage, including disruptions in our, our vendors or a third party's IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulatory laws and regulations and appropriately providing required notice and disclosure of cybersecurity incidents when and if necessary; our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel with needed vendor certifications; risks relating to artificial intelligence ("AI"), including the use or capabilities of AI and emerging laws, rules and regulations related to AI; our ability to manage a diverse product set of solutions, including AI products and services, in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service ("IaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS"), platform as a service ("PaaS"), and AI which may affect our financial results; supply chain issues, including a shortage of IT component parts and products, may increase our costs or cause a delay in fulfilling customer orders, or increase our need for working capital, or delay completing professional services, or purchasing IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; ongoing remote work trends, and the increase in cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely and our ability to adequately train our personnel to prevent a cyber event; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or our floor plan facility, or the effect of those changes on our common stock price; our ability to predictably meet expectations of the investor and analyst community, including relative to our financial performance guidance that we provide; and our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies following acquisitions; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The declaration and payment of future dividends are subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors.
All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable U.S. securities law.
e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$480,178
$389,375
Accounts receivable-trade, net
700,873
516,925
Accounts receivable-other, net
38,606
19,382
Inventories
101,053
120,440
Deferred costs
66,898
66,769
Other current assets
14,708
28,500
Current assets of discontinued operations
-
222,399
Total current assets
1,402,316
1,363,790
Deferred tax asset
9,852
3,658
Property, equipment and other assets-net
107,538
98,657
Goodwill
202,979
202,858
Other intangible assets-net
76,450
82,007
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
-
133,835
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,799,135
$1,884,805
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$320,434
$324,580
Accounts payable-floor plan
129,415
89,527
Salaries and commissions payable
45,672
42,219
Deferred revenue
158,759
152,631
Other current liabilities
33,470
22,463
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
-
166,463
Total current liabilities
687,750
797,883
Deferred tax liability-long-term
-
1,454
Deferred revenue-long-term
78,404
81,759
Other liabilities
12,550
13,540
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
-
12,546
TOTAL LIABILITIES
778,704
907,182
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,627 outstanding
at June 30, 2025 and 26,526 outstanding at March 31, 2025
277
276
Additional paid-in capital
198,954
193,698
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,103 shares at June 30, 2025 and 1,056 shares at March 31, 2025
(74,052)
(70,748)
Retained earnings
888,653
850,956
Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency translation adjustment
6,599
3,441
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,020,431
977,623
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,799,135
$1,884,805
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Product
|
$
457,463
Services
116,309
78,189
Total
637,315
535,652
Product
414,477
358,878
Services
74,622
49,900
Total
489,099
408,778
Gross profit
148,216
126,874
Selling, general, and administrative
104,947
90,596
Depreciation and amortization
7,069
4,819
Operating expenses
112,016
95,415
Operating income
36,200
31,459
Other income (expense), net
612
1,711
Earnings from continuing operations before tax
36,812
33,170
Provision for income taxes
9,684
8,977
Net earnings from continuing operations
27,128
24,193
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
10,569
3,146
Net earnings
|
$
27,339
Earnings per common share-basic
Continuing operations
|
$
0.91
Discontinued operations
0.40
0.12
Earnings per common share-basic
|
$
1.03
Earnings per common share-diluted
Continuing operations
|
$
0.90
Discontinued operations
0.40
0.12
Earnings per common share-diluted
|
$
1.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
26,270
26,642
Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted
26,381
26,801
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Change
Net sales
Product segment
$520,895
$457,312
13.9 %
Professional services segment
71,729
37,279
92.4 %
Managed services segment
44,580
40,910
9.0 %
Other
111
151
(26.5 %)
Total
$637,315
$535,652
19.0 %
Gross profit
Product segment
$106,482
$98,505
8.1 %
Professional services segment
28,153
15,455
82.2 %
Managed services segment
13,534
12,834
5.5 %
Other
47
80
(41.3 %)
Total
$148,216
$126,874
16.8 %
|
Cloud
$312,017
$241,274
29.3 %
Networking
268,732
281,528
(4.5 %)
Security
190,045
151,883
25.1 %
Collaboration
22,777
32,976
(30.9 %)
Other
51,446
44,592
15.4 %
Product segment
845,017
752,253
12.3 %
Service
107,748
81,455
32.3 %
Total
$952,765
$833,708
14.3 %
Networking
$218,202
$234,740
(7.0 %)
Cloud
206,996
137,231
50.8 %
Security
61,107
48,005
27.3 %
Collaboration
11,757
20,899
(43.7 %)
Other
22,833
16,437
38.9 %
Total products segment
520,895
457,312
13.9 %
Professional services segment
71,729
37,279
92.4 %
Managed services segment
44,580
40,910
9.0 %
Other
111
151
(26.5 %)
Total net sales
$637,315
$535,652
19.0 %
Telecom, Media, & Entertainment
$184,979
$117,553
57.4 %
SLED
90,562
92,096
(1.7 %)
Technology
82,747
109,106
(24.2 %)
Healthcare
74,291
75,280
(1.3 %)
Financial Services
47,500
49,725
(4.5 %)
All other
157,236
91,892
71.1 %
Total net sales
$637,315
$535,652
19.0 %
e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense).
Non-GAAP Net Earnings and non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share – Diluted are based on net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization and acquisition integration expenses, and the related tax effects.
We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.
Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings, and non-GAAP net earnings per common share, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
The amounts in the tables below are results from our continuing operations (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Net earnings from continuing operations
$27,128
$24,193
Provision for income taxes
9,684
8,977
Depreciation and amortization [1]
7,069
4,819
Share-based compensation
3,440
2,791
Other (income) expense, net [2]
(612)
(1,711)
Adjusted EBITDA
$46,709
$39,069
(ii) Reconciliation of non-GAAP Net Earnings
|
|
|
GAAP: Earnings from continuing operations before taxes
$36,812
$33,170
Share based compensation
3,440
2,791
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
5,548
3,750
Other (income) expense, net [2]
(612)
(1,711)
Non-GAAP: Earnings from continuing operations before taxes
45,188
38,000
GAAP: Provision for income taxes
9,684
8,977
Share-based compensation
916
781
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
1,473
1,047
Other (income) expense, net [2]
(163)
(479)
Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock
114
308
Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes
12,024
10,634
Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations
$33,164
$27,366
|
|
|
|
GAAP: Net earnings per common share from continuing operations – diluted
$1.03
$0.90
Share-based compensation
0.10
0.07
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
0.15
0.10
Other (income) expense, net [2]
(0.02)
(0.05)
Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock
-
(0.01)
Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax
0.23
0.11
Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share from continuing operations – diluted
$1.26
$1.01
[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.
[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.
