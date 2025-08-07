The Equerry Redefines Horse Insurance With A Human-Centered, Discipline-Aware Approach

A hunter jumper horse

Image of Ed Rosales, Founder of The Equerry

Rewriting horse insurance: The Equerry delivers custom, rider-first coverage for English disciplines, barns, and equestrian businesses nationwide.

- Ed RosalesVANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founded by a lifelong equestrian, The Equerry delivers high-touch protection and emotionally intelligent service to riders, horses, and the farms and ranches that hold them both.In the world of English riding, where care is meticulous and every detail matters, from the condition of the footing to the fit of the tack, insurance often lags behind. Policies arrive bloated with legal language or stripped of empathy, written from behind desks that have never faced a stall door.The Equerry Group is rewriting that script.Founded by Ed Rosales, a lifelong horseman with deep roots in the community, The Equerry provides bespoke equine insurance designed to meet the real-world needs of riders, owners, and equine-adjacent businesses. Whether it's a Hanoverian headed to a dressage trial or a young amateur's first eventer, The Equerry doesn't approach insurance as a transaction. It approaches it as protection for what, many times, is irreplaceable.“There was a disconnect in the industry,” said Ed Rosales, founder and principal.“We kept hearing from owners who felt abandoned when something went wrong. What they needed wasn't just a payout. They needed someone who understood what it meant.”Where Traditional Insurers Falter, The Equerry Listens:The idea for The Equerry emerged from lived frustration. Riders, trainers, horse farmers/ranchers, and arena owners, especially in English disciplines, were left cobbling together fragmented policies-mortality here, liability there-rarely confident or informed that what they were paying for reflected the depth of their responsibility. That contrived, pastiche approach created an unpredictable, unreliable, unnavigable indemnification topology neither pleasing to nor supportive of the client's true needs.The Equerry's answer: 360o tailored protection, designed by people who understand what it feels like to walk the barn aisle after hours, when the lights are low and a colicking gelding won't settle.Comprehensive, But Never Cold:Rather than packaging one-size-fits-all policies, The Equerry works directly with clients to build protection that reflects how they actually live and work with horses. Core offerings include:* Equine Mortality Insurance , which reflects the true financial and emotional value of a horse* Major Medical and Surgical Coverage, essential for sudden conditions like colic* Loss of Use, supporting owners when a horse can no longer perform* Event Insurance, for those managing clinics, shows, or competitions* Liability and Property Coverage, addressing the day-to-day exposures of farm lifeThese are not checkboxes. They are safety nets built not just for the expected risks, but the unforeseen ones that horse owners know all too well.Service That Shows Up:While many insurers rely on automation, The Equerry's team insists on presence. Their“wellies-on-the-ground” approach includes in-person property visits, thorough consultations, and an ongoing relationship that doesn't vanish after the policy is signed.This philosophy is rooted in the founder's own experiences as a rider and steward of livestock. Every policyholder is more than a client. They're a fellow caretaker in a community that lives by early mornings, unpredictable weather, and animals who never fit neatly into a form.“We speak equestrian,” said Rosales.“We know what it means when a farrier appointment goes sideways or when a young horse blows a tendon two weeks before finals. This isn't theoretical for us. It's lived experience.”A Different Kind of Insurance Partner:The Equerry doesn't aspire to be the biggest player in the field. It's aiming for something rarer: a company that understands its clients so well they never have to explain why their horse isn't just“valuable,” but cherished.As the needs of horse owners evolve, with new disciplines, shifting climates, and the rising cost of care, The Equerry remains committed to providing protection that keeps pace with it all.About The Equerry Group:The Equerry Group is a specialty equine insurance agency serving horse owners, riders, trainers, and equestrian facility operators across the United States. Founded by Ed Rosales, The Equerry combines deep knowledge of insurance with a lifelong connection to the equestrian lifestyle. With a focus on English riding disciplines, the agency delivers tailored, relationship-based coverage built on trust, clarity, and lived experience.About Ed Rosales:Ed Rosales grew up in rural West Texas, where he learned to ride, muck stalls, and care for livestock before he ever read a policy. His professional path took him through public health and rural community wellness before he returned to the world of horses full time. Today, he brings together the rigor of risk management with the unshakable empathy of someone who's been in the ring, the trailer, and the emergency vet waiting room.

Ed Rosales

The Equerry Group

+1 833-378-3779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.