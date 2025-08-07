Claimable Expands Advisory Board With ERISA Litigation Pioneer D. Brian Hufford And Renowned Healthcare Advocate Dr. Elisabeth Potter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hufford Joins as Senior Legal Advisor; Dr. Potter as Senior Clinical Advisor

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claimable , the AI-powered appeals platform redefining how patients challenge insurance denials, today announced the appointment of two nationally recognized experts to its advisory board. D. Brian Hufford, former partner at Zuckerman Spaeder LLP and currently the Principal at The Hufford Law Firm PLLC, joins as Senior Legal Advisor. Dr. Elisabeth Potter, board-certified plastic surgeon and healthcare advocate, joins as Senior Clinical Advisor.

Claimable combines legal precedent and clinical expertise with policy details and the patient's unique medical story to deliver personalized, evidence-backed appeals. Built to bridge the gap between the law, medicine, and the lived patient experience, Claimable ensures appeals reflect both institutional requirements and individual realities. Hufford and Dr. Potter's appointments further strengthen Claimable's position as the trusted leader in AI-powered appeals, grounded in regulatory rigor and real-world clinical insight.

“We're proud to welcome advocates like Brian and Elisabeth as advisors at Claimable. Both have built their careers on unwavering integrity, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Brian does this through his groundbreaking legal work, and Elisabeth through her fearless patient advocacy and deep clinical expertise. Together, they strengthen Claimable's ability to protect patient rights on every front,” said Warris Bokhari, CEO & Co‐Founder of Claimable.

Brian Hufford is nationally recognized and celebrated for his trailblazing work in ERISA litigation, securing precedent-setting rulings and settlements against insurers on behalf of patients and fiduciaries. As Claimable's Senior Legal Advisor, he will guide legal strategy, help define best practices for insurance appeals, and support expansion across complex state and federal frameworks.

“For decades, I've fought to hold insurers accountable under laws designed to protect patients,” said Hufford.“As technology rapidly evolves, new systemic challenges are emerging. Claimable can serve as an important part of the antidote, setting a new standard that combines legal rigor with AI-powered accessibility to put the power to fight denials where it belongs: in patients' hands. It can provide a transformative step toward a healthcare system that is fairer, more transparent, and more just. I'm excited to support the Claimable team and their mission to bring real accountability and real relief to patients across the country.”

Dr. Elisabeth Potter is a Texas-based reconstructive plastic surgeon who became a national voice for patients and physicians after going public in January 2025 about being called mid-surgery by UnitedHealthcare regarding a patient's coverage. Her viral video drew widespread support and highlighted how insurance interference can impede physician autonomy and compromise care. As Claimable's Senior Clinical Advisor, she will ensure that emerging clinical realities, especially the challenges physicians face in advocating for care, are reflected in the design of Claimable's products and services.

“When insurance companies interfere with clinical decisions, patients suffer-and so does trust in the healthcare system. Claimable is changing that by giving patients a simple, affordable, data-backed path to challenge unfair denials,” said Dr. Potter.“I'm particularly passionate about women's health and expanding access to affordable care. By supporting numerous conditions that disproportionately affect women, Claimable is proving to be a powerful tool for those so often impacted by our broken insurance system. I'm excited to bring the physician perspective to this work and help empower both patients and doctors to advocate for the care they know is right.”

These appointments follow a period of rapid growth and product expansion. Since launching in late 2024, Claimable has recovered over $15 million for patients, maintaining an overall success rate of over 80% across more than 70 commonly denied treatments, including autoimmune and migraine medications, IVIG for children with PANS/PANDAS, and GLP-1s for obesity and type 2 diabetes. Most recently, the company was named an honoree in Fast Company's 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards . To learn more about Claimable, visit

ABOUT CLAIMABLE

Claimable is revolutionizing the way patients and providers fight healthcare denials, helping ensure everyone has access to the care they need and the coverage they deserve. The platform leverages custom-built AI to analyze clinical research, policy details, appeals data, and patients' unique medical stories, generating and submitting customized appeals in minutes. Claimable is available nationwide, accepting denials from all insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid. As an NVIDIA Inception Program member, Claimable continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation in healthcare. For more information visit

