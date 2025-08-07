Zafir Rashid Announces 400-Room Family Beachfront Resort In Jeddah

Zafir Rashid of Teramir Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zafir Rashid , founder and managing director of Teramir Group , is moving forward with a new family-centered resort development in Jeddah. The project will feature a 400-room beachfront hotel equipped with water attractions, entertainment zones, and amenities designed specifically for families.This marks one of the largest hospitality announcements in Jeddah this year and signals a strategic shift by Teramir Group to deepen its presence in Saudi Arabia's coastal cities.Expanding Teramir Group's hospitality footprintThe Jeddah resort is the second publicly known Saudi project from Zafir Rashid this quarter, following his announcement of a luxury eco-retreat under study near Sa'ad National Park. Unlike the nature-focused desert retreat, the Jeddah project will emphasize full-scale resort experiences, blending commercial intensity with family-friendly design.The development is part of Teramir Group's broader hospitality pipeline across the Middle East. Zafir Rashid has already led high-profile projects in the U.S. and continues to expand Teramir Group's portfolio across regions. His approach combines hospitality, infrastructure, and brand development to create destination properties that serve multiple tourism segments.“Our intention is to build hospitality assets that deliver both experience and value,” said Zafir Rashid.“Jeddah has become a major entry point for travelers and a key destination in its own right. We see a strong demand for well-executed family resorts that offer full experiences.”A prime coastal location for year-round tourismThe proposed Jeddah resort will be situated directly along the Red Sea coast, offering unobstructed views, direct beach access, and convenient proximity to the city's growing airport and tourism infrastructure. The site has been identified and reserved, and the project is currently in master planning.According to individuals close to the design team, the development will integrate a central hotel tower with modular family suites, shaded pools, outdoor recreation areas, and climate-controlled entertainment centers. Several parcels have been zoned for additional retail and food and beverage outlets, with early interest from local and international operators.Jeddah's coastal setting provides a natural draw for family travel, offering mild winters, marine activities, and connectivity to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. The Saudi government has prioritized Jeddah as a tourism investment zone under its Vision 2030 diversification plan. Zafir Rashid's entry into the market is seen as a timely move that aligns with the kingdom's national tourism strategy.Regional collaboration and alignment with Vision 2030Teramir Group is in discussions with several regional partners to advance the Jeddah resort's funding, operations, and regulatory compliance. Rashid noted that alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is a key driver behind the development. The government has encouraged private-sector involvement in tourism infrastructure, including streamlined permitting, investment incentives, and land-use flexibility.“We are in active conversations with partners who understand the importance of long-term, family-centered tourism in the kingdom,” Rashid said.“This is not a one-off project. It is part of a much larger movement to reshape how the Gulf welcomes global travelers.”Early support has been expressed by municipal authorities, tourism boards, and private investors, although no formal public-private agreements have been finalized. Rashid and his team are currently navigating the permitting process while refining the initial design and feasibility models.Operational planning and next milestonesThe resort is currently in its pre-construction phase. The land parcel has been secured, and preliminary design work has been commissioned. Rashid's team is reviewing proposals from leading regional architecture and planning firms. Simultaneously, discussions with potential hotel operators and entertainment licensors are ongoing.While a target opening date has not been announced, Teramir Group plans to complete all design approvals and partner confirmations by early next year. Construction could begin shortly afterward, pending final approvals.Strategic context within Teramir's global portfolioThe Jeddah project is a key pillar in Teramir Group's Middle East expansion strategy. It complements the planned desert eco-retreat near Sa'ad National Park and reinforces the company's dual-track model: one targeting nature-based experiential travel, the other focused on high-throughput hospitality in urban or coastal zones.Teramir's portfolio now includes developments globally, including in the Caribbean, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Zafir Rashid's background in capital structuring, construction management, and branded partnerships has positioned him as a rising figure in global tourism infrastructure.The Jeddah resort will be his first large-scale commercial development inside Saudi Arabia's second-largest city. If successful, it could serve as a blueprint for other mid-market, high-experience family resorts across the region.Looking aheadFurther announcements are expected in the coming months as Teramir finalizes architectural drawings, secures operator partnerships, and completes regulatory steps. Marketing materials are in development, and the firm is preparing to release visuals and pre-launch branding once the concept is locked.“We're not just building hotels,” Rashid said.“We're building destinations that matter to families, investors, and communities.”

