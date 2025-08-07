403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Calls For Emergency OIC Meeting On Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi on Thursday called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
Official Iranian media said that Aragchi sent letters to Secretary General of the Jeddah-based OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha as well as Turkish and Saudi Foreign Ministers, Hakan Fidan and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, respectively, to take necessary preparations for the emergency meeting.
The letters focused on the alarming humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to deliver much-needed assistance aid, revealed the media.
In addition, the documents addressed potential legal measures to prevent any Israeli reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, the reports added. (end)
mw
Official Iranian media said that Aragchi sent letters to Secretary General of the Jeddah-based OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha as well as Turkish and Saudi Foreign Ministers, Hakan Fidan and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, respectively, to take necessary preparations for the emergency meeting.
The letters focused on the alarming humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to deliver much-needed assistance aid, revealed the media.
In addition, the documents addressed potential legal measures to prevent any Israeli reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, the reports added. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment