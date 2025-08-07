Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Iran Calls For Emergency OIC Meeting On Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

2025-08-07 03:05:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi on Thursday called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
Official Iranian media said that Aragchi sent letters to Secretary General of the Jeddah-based OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha as well as Turkish and Saudi Foreign Ministers, Hakan Fidan and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, respectively, to take necessary preparations for the emergency meeting.
The letters focused on the alarming humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to deliver much-needed assistance aid, revealed the media.
In addition, the documents addressed potential legal measures to prevent any Israeli reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, the reports added. (end)
