UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Nepal On Constitution Day
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Ramchandra Paudel of Nepal on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Paudel and to Prime Minister Sushila Karki.
