Dublin Airport Terminal 2 Evacuated As 'Safety Precaution' Following An Incident
Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 was evacuated on Saturday as a "safety precaution" and flight operations may be impacted temporarily, the airport said in a post on X.
Police are at the scene following an incident, the Irish Examiner newspaper reported. The Irish police press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Recommended For You Fear buying Bitcoin? A little focus can go a long way in making smart choices
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment