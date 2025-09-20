Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dublin Airport Terminal 2 Evacuated As 'Safety Precaution' Following An Incident

2025-09-20 02:17:49
Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 was evacuated on Saturday as a "safety precaution" and flight operations may be impacted temporarily, the airport said in a post on X.

Police are at the scene following an incident, the Irish Examiner newspaper reported. The Irish police press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

