Asia Cup: Two Days After Father's Death, Wellalage Rejoins Sri Lanka For Bangladesh Game Khaleej Times


2025-09-20 02:17:56
Two days after the death of his father, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage rejoined the team for the Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Saturday.

Wellalage's father, Suranga, passed away on Thursday.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players observed a one-minute silence before the start of the match on Saturday in honour of Wellalage's father.

The 22-year-old was informed about his father's death after Sri Lanka completed a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to qualify for the Super Four.

Wellalage left for Sri Lanka to be with his family but returned to join the team for Saturday's match.

The left-arm spinner has 37 matches for his country across the three formats of the game.

