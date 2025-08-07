Four New Deaths In 24 Hrs Due To Famine, Malnutrition In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Four Palestinians have died in Gaza in the past 24 hours as a result of the famine and malnutrition the Strip has been facing since last March, due to the Israeli occupation's closure of all crossings for humanitarian aid.

Medical sources in the Strip reported that two children were among the dead, bringing the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 197, including 96 children.

It is worth noting that the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen due to the siege and shortages of food and medical supplies. The severe famine is intertwined with the genocidal war waged by the occupation against the Strip for 23 months, accompanied by UN and international confirmations that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, making life there almost non-existent and almost impossible.

WHO reports highest monthly rate of acute malnutrition in Gaza last month

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Thursday that Gaza recorded its highest monthly rate of acute child malnutrition in July, amid rising hunger-related deaths.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that nearly 12,000 children under the age of five were diagnosed with acute malnutrition in Gaza last month, the highest monthly figure recorded since the beginning of the Israeli war on the Strip.

Meanwhile, WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Rik Peeperkorn, emphasized that the total amount of food aid reaching Gaza is vastly insufficient to prevent further deterioration. He underscored the urgent need to scale up aid delivery and diversify food supplies for the starving population.

