Man Sentenced To Prison For Attack On Jewish Tourist In Davos
The appeal of the 24-year-old Algerian is therefore deemed to have been withdrawn. He was therefore found guilty of discrimination on the grounds of race, ethnicity or religion according to the public prosecutor's order. The man had repeatedly punched a 19-year-old Jewish tourist in the face on the promenade in Davos on the night of August 23, 2024.
In addition to the prison sentence, the convicted man must pay CHF765 ($948) in court costs and CHF3,000 for his public defender. The decision is not yet final and can be appealed to the Graubünden High Court within ten days.
Deported to Belgium
After the incident, the Algerian was deported to Belgium in September 2024. His whereabouts are currently unclear, as the vice president of the court confirmed.
Mathias Fässler, head of the Graubünden Prison Service, told Keystone-SDA that with such a short sentence, the offender will not be transferred to his place of residence and the wanted person will not be extradited. As soon as the convicted person re-enters Switzerland and the police find him, he will be transferred to Graubünden to serve his sentence.
This content was published on Feb 13, 2024 What's behind the tensions between locals in the Swiss resort town of Davos and Orthodox Jewish holidaymakers?Read more: Tensions between Jewish guests and Swiss locals in Davos: an explaine
