Sony Unveils FE 100Mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS: First Medium Telephoto Macro Lens In The G Mastertm Series

(Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 September 2025) – Sony releases the FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS (SEL100M28GM), the first medium telephoto macro lens in the G MasterTM series, compatible with αTM (AlphaTM) E-mount cameras, featuring 1.4x magnification, advanced stabilisation, and intuitive handling.
Beyond Life Size
The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS achieves a maximum magnification of 1.4x, making it easy to capture flowers, small objects, and other close-up subjects in vivid detail, revealing subtle textures and features that are difficult to take by the naked eye.
Compatible with an optional teleconverteri (sold separately), the lens offers up to 2.8x magnificationii. This enables impressive close-up shots while keeping a comfortable working distance. It is ideal for subjects that are hard to approach or for avoiding unwanted reflections.
State-of-the-art Hardware Design
The optical design effectively positions elements including two XA (extreme aspherical) lenses and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements to achieve high-resolution performance from the center to the periphery of the image, reducing chromatic and other aberrations.
To allow precise and intuitive focus adjustments for a variety of macro photography scenes, the lens offers three focus-dedicated features: a“Full-time DMF switch” enables instant MF (manual focus) by rotating the focus ring, even in AF (autofocus) mode; the“Focus Mode switch” allows instant switching between AF and MF; the“Sliding Focus Ring” enables FULL MF mode, linked to the distance and magnification scales.
The four unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors that enable high-speed, high-precision and quiet lens drive, make autofocus (AF) performance up to approximately 1.9 times fasteriii than previous models.
A dedicated aperture ring offers quick, direct control over aperture settings.
Exquisite Image Quality
The 11-blade circular aperture produces beautiful, ball bokeh, while carefully controlled spherical aberration ensures an ideal balance of resolution and background blur – creating the signature creamy bokeh of the G Master line.
The unique“Nano AR Coating II” applies a uniform thin film to the entire lens surface, resulting in clear image quality that suppresses flare and ghosting even in backlit conditions.
An integrated optical image stabilisation system, designed for macro photography, accurately compensates for shift shake (up/down/left/right), angular shake, and front/back shake, ensuring steady handheld shots.
Availability
The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS will be available in the United Arab Emirates from November 2025.
