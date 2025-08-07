Greenpeace Sprays UN Entrance In Geneva Black During Plastics Conference
Plastique: Greenpeace asperge de noir l'accès à l'ONU à Genève
Around 15 activists from a dozen countries, including Switzerland, took part in the unauthorised action in front of UN headquarters in Geneva on Thursday morning. Some poured water accompanied by iron oxide and other materials, symbolising an oil trail.
“Be careful, it's slippery. But it's edible, it's not toxic,” one of them told passers-by who were avoiding the black substance. Signs had also been erected to alert onlookers.
Seven activists climbed onto the roof of the security building. The banners they unfurled read"Big oil pollutes indoors" and"The plastics treaty is not for sale".
Switzerland urges a global pact to stop plastic pollution at Geneva talks.
