CTS EVENTIM Is The Official Ticketing Partner For The European Athletics Championships 2026 In Birmingham (News With Additional Features)

CTS EVENTIM is the Official Ticketing Partner for the European Athletics Championships 2026 in Birmingham CTS EVENTIM to manage the sale of around 250,000 tickets as Birmingham 2026 brings the European Athletics Championships to the UK for the first time Birmingham/Hamburg, 7 August 2025 – Birmingham 2026 has appointed CTS EVENTIM as Official Ticketing Partner for the European Athletics Championships 2026. The event will take place from 10 to 16 August 2026 at the newly redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham – marking the first time the Championships will be hosted in the United Kingdom. Ticketing operations will be powered by CTS EVENTIM's high-performance platform, which ensures an efficient, user-friendly experience for fans, delivers exceptional reliability under peak traffic conditions, and enables seamless transnational sales. The company's track record includes international major sports events such as the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023, highlighting its ability to manage complex ticketing operations at a large scale. Integration with EVENTIM's pan-European retail and marketing infrastructure offers all partners expanded promotional reach and commercial impact across multiple markets. With 48 competitions in just one week, the 2026 European Athletics Championships will be a major highlight on the international sports calendar. Approximately 250,000 tickets will be available for the event, which brings together Europe's top athletes. Ticket sales will begin with priority sales launching on 11 August 2025, followed by general ticket sales opening in September 2025 via birmingham26, co, and seetickets. The appointment of CTS EVENTIM as Official Ticketing Partner was made by the event organiser for Birmingham 2026, Athletic Ventures. It is a joint venture between UK Athletics, The Great Run Company and London Marathon Events and was created to deliver world-class events as well as to grow the sport of athletics across the UK. Rob Wilmshurst, CEO, EVENTIM UK:“It is a great honour to be entrusted with the ticketing for the European Athletics Championships Birmingham 2026. This appointment reflects the confidence placed in our team as well as our powerful and reliable infrastructure – and marks an important step in expanding our presence in the dynamic sports market. Our platform will make this outstanding event accessible to fans across the continent, and we're proud to contribute to what will be a defining moment for athletics in the UK.” Cherry Alexander, Championships Director for Birmingham 2026:“The start of ticket sales is a major milestone on our journey to deliver an unforgettable Championships. We're delighted to be working with CTS EVENTIM – their world-class technology, extensive reach and experience in major international sport make them the ideal partner to help us bring fans from across the UK and beyond to Birmingham next summer.” ABOUT EUROPEAN ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2026 As the jewel in the crown of events organised by European Athletics, the biennial European Athletics Championships are the showcase of the very best that the continental branch of the sport has to offer. The 2026 European Athletics Championships will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, from 10-16 August 2026. This will be the first time the UK has ever hosted the European Athletics Championships. ABOUT CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries. ABOUT ATHLETIC VENTURES Athletic Ventures is a joint venture comprising UK Athletics (UKA), The Great Run Company (GRC) and London Marathon Events (LME) created to transform the future and growth of athletics in the UK and to deliver major athletics events. The three organisations will jointly galvanise the commercial potential of the sport, offering opportunities from grassroots activities to national events and the UK athletics GB & NI teams at major championships in an innovative 'playground to podium' sponsorship programme. Athletic Ventures will also deliver the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, the annual edition of the Diamond League in the UK, the UK Athletics Championships, the UK Athletics Indoor Championships, and will lead the potential bidding process for the World Athletics Championships to return to the UK in 2029. PRESS CONTACT CTS EVENTIM Christian Colmorgen

