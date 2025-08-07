Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Expands Golf Cart Production To Vietnam To Boost Supply Chain And Meet Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) announced it will begin receiving deliveries of its new six-seater golf carts from a manufacturing partner in Vietnam, complementing production at its Garland, Texas facility. The Vietnam expansion supports supply chain diversification, improved lead times, and cost efficiencies. The feature-rich MVR4X model offers a 60km range, 48V motor, and advanced safety features, positioning Massimo to meet growing U.S. demand while protecting long-term margins.

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of manufacturers of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and minibikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

