Leidos Supplier Awards Recognize AWS, Ask Sage, Carahsoft, Moveworks, Sterling

"This year's winners represent the breadth, depth and excellence of our supplier community," said Stephanie Foster, chief supply chain officer at Leidos. "Working together with our partners, we continually find ways to deliver leading-edge technical solutions that help customers operate smarter and more efficiently."

The organizational awardees are:

Amazon Web Services : Innovation Partner of the Year

For consistently providing new ideas and solutions to Leidos that increase efficiency of solutions for customers.

Ask Sage : Emerging Technology Partner of the Year

Recognizes outstanding product design and engineering in cutting-edge technology products that help customers achieve their objectives.

Carahsoft : Channel Partner of the Year

For helping Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions that resulted in savings and increased revenue or performance outcomes. Also recognizes consistently demonstrating a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Moveworks : Alliance Partner of the Year

Recognizes contributions to customer success through long-term relationships that support and advance Leidos' strategic objectives.

Sterling : Small Business Channel Partner of the Year

Awarded to a small business for helping Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions that resulted in savings, increased revenue, or performance outcomes.

In addition, two account managers were awarded for providing excellent service to Leidos and fostering collaborative partnerships. They are:

Doug Huber of Hewlett Packard Enterprise , OEM Account Manager of the Year.

John Peters of CDW-G , Channel Partner Account Manager of the Year.

