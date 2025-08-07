Farmina Pet Foods Genius AI Wins Pet Care Innovation Of The Year Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched in Fall 2024, the platform was built on years of collective knowledge and experience from hundreds of veterinarians, pet health coaches, and breeders to provide reliable answers to dog and cat-related questions. Unlike traditional vet helplines with limited-hour customer service, this platform is available anytime and anywhere to provide support. In 2024 alone, Farmina's Genius AI chatbot successfully solved 4,826 conversations without human interference.

"Genius AI is the future of pet care – designed to put credible, personalized guidance in the hands of every pet parent," said Loris Rinaldi, CEO of Farmina Pet Foods North America. "This Pet Care Innovation of the Year Award is a powerful validation of the science, innovation, and care behind everything we do at Farmina Pet Foods. We're proud to make expert support accessible to families around the world."

In addition to providing instant online assistance, Genius AI can connect pet parents with one of Farmina's expert Pet Health Coaches for more guidance. These trained professionals offer one-on-one guidance to help tailor nutrition plans, answer specific health questions, and ensure each pet is receiving the best possible care. In 2024, Farmina's Pet Health Coaches assisted 32,438 pet parents and generated 31,021 custom meal plans designed to meet the unique dietary needs of individual dogs and cats.

Farmina Genius AI is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Italian. Pet owners can access the platform on the App Store or visit Farmina to learn more.

About Farmina Pet Foods

Farmina Pet Foods is a family-owned company with over 50 years of experience blending nature and science to create the most nutritious, all-natural, and scientifically validated pet food. Farmina is dedicated to improving the well-being of pets by using carefully selected raw ingredients that meet the nutritional needs of dogs and cats. Guided by the philosophy of "Happy Pet, Happy You," Farmina ensures its products are free from GMOs, preserved using natural methods, and developed in collaboration with leading research institutions, such as Cornell University. Farmina goes beyond nutrition with personalized services for pet parents, including expert consultations and tailored meal plans to support pets at every life stage.

Now proudly producing in the U.S., Farmina's North American headquarters include a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Reidsville, NC. The new facility brings European pet food standards to American soil and allows Farmina to produce and distribute its products to pet parents quicker and more effectively. This facility is designed with cutting-edge technology and stringent safety protocols to ensure uncompromising quality, freshness, and transparency at every step.

