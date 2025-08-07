GENESIS BRINGS IMAGINATION TO LIFE WITH GV80 IN NEW ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our latest campaign is a celebration of the imagination and creativity our products can inspire in today's families," said Amy Marentic, chief marketing officer, Genesis Motor America. "GV80 is thoughtfully crafted to be more than just an SUV with exceptional comfort and leading safety, it's a space where families can connect, explore, and dream together. With its refined design and thoughtful utility, GV80 supports the evolving needs of modern family life while delivering moments of joy and discovery."

Directed by duo , Julien and Quentin , the campaign opens on a young child who discovers she can physically pull a rainbow from the sky, anchoring it to GV80 and filling the vehicle's interior with vibrant color. As she draws each hue into the cabin, GV80's spacious design, third-row seating, and customizable Mood Curator lighting system are brought to life in a magical, family-friendly setting.

"In a category filled with legacy marketing thinking - familiar tropes and concepts - we continue to look for fresh ideas, bold approaches, and extremely well-crafted executions," says Jason Sperling, chief creative officer of INNOCEAN USA. "Whether we're challenging outdated thinking or redefining vehicle space through imagination rather than utility, Genesis is carving out a luxury ethos that's inclusive, warm, and welcoming - even to families with young kids. It's new luxury without the velvet rope or baggage of old brands."

"Pull in Imagination" is the third installment in the brand's "New Beginnings" platform, following the brand's "Blank Canvas" and "No Old Thinking" campaigns launched in the first half of 2025. The new spot continues Genesis' mission to reimagine luxury through creativity, emotional storytelling, and cultural relevance.

The campaign's launch coincides with the upcoming release of "Freakier Friday," a major motion picture that features the Genesis GV60 and GV80 SUVs in a prominent product integration. Together, the campaign and film placement reinforce Genesis' growing presence in culture and entertainment, while highlighting the GV80's appeal to a broader, family-oriented audience.

The "Pull in Imagination" marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Genesis' agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

Consumers can watch the new campaign nationally beginning Aug. 9 through the month of October and online and view its integration at genesis . For information on Genesis and its lineup of vehicles, customers should contact their local Genesis retailer and visit for more information.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at .

Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America