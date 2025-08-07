BSE's Q1 Net Profit Doubles To Rs 539 Crore, Revenue Jumps 59 Pc
This marked a 103.51 per cent increase compared to Rs 265.05 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.
BSE's revenue from operations also saw a sharp jump of 59.23 per cent, rising to Rs 958.39 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 601.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Despite higher revenues, the company's total expenses increased only slightly by 4.66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 359.34 crore.
The stock exchange also saw its operating profit (EBITDA) grow significantly. BSE's EBITDA rose by 105 per cent to Rs 704 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 344 crore a year ago.
Along with this, the company reported a strong improvement in margins. Its EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 73.56 per cent, which is a major jump from 57.19 per cent in the same quarter previous year.
This represents a margin expansion of 1,640 basis points, the company said in its filing.
In addition to the financial results, the company's board has approved an investment of up to Rs 55 crore in its subsidiary, India INX.
These announcements were made after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, shares of BSE closed 2.70 per cent higher at Rs 2,452.
Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the stock exchange announced that India's small and medium enterprises (SME) listing platform, the BSE SME platform, has crossed the milestone of 600 listings.
Overall money raised by these companies since their inception stands at Rs 10,652 crore, with an overall market capitalisation of Rs 1,84,574 crore, according to the exchange on August 5.
